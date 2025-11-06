Moto G57 And G57 Power Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability
The Moto G57 Power features a 120Hz LCD panel, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and more.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Series in the international markets. It includes the Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power handsets. Both devices feature a 120Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP triple-rear-camera setup, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The G57 Power houses a 7,000mAh battery, while the G57 carries a 5,200mAh battery. They run on HelloUI based on Android 16.
Moto G57 and G57 Power: Price, availability
The Moto G57 Power is priced at EUR 279 (around Rs 28,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Pink Lemonade colour options. The handset is currently available in Europe via the company’s official website and retail partners.
The Moto G57 costs EUR 249 (around Rs 25,000), which will go on sale in the Middle East via Motorola’s official website and retail partners. It is not listed on Motorola’s UK website.
Moto G57 and G57 Power: Specifications
The Moto G57 Power features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi pixel density, 1,050 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Both handsets are powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 24GB with RAM Boost 4.0.
They boast a triple rear camera module featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
In terms of connectivity options, the Moto G57 Power includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, sensor hub, proximity, and SAR sensor.
The device has stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.
The Moto G57 Power packs a 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, while the standard G57 features a 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 16.
|Moto G57 Power: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 3-in-1 light sensor
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|30W
|Operating system (OS)
|HelloUI based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP64