Moto G57 And G57 Power Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability

The Moto G57 Power is currently avialable in Europe for purchase. ( Image Credit: Motorola )

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Series in the international markets. It includes the Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power handsets. Both devices feature a 120Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP triple-rear-camera setup, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The G57 Power houses a 7,000mAh battery, while the G57 carries a 5,200mAh battery. They run on HelloUI based on Android 16.

Moto G57 and G57 Power: Price, availability

The Moto G57 Power is priced at EUR 279 (around Rs 28,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Pink Lemonade colour options. The handset is currently available in Europe via the company’s official website and retail partners.

The Moto G57 Power comes in four Pantone colours. (Image Credit: Motorola)

The Moto G57 costs EUR 249 (around Rs 25,000), which will go on sale in the Middle East via Motorola’s official website and retail partners. It is not listed on Motorola’s UK website.

Moto G57 and G57 Power: Specifications