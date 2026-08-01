5 Most Affordable Electric Cars With BaaS Scheme in India
Here are the five most affordable electric cars available in India under the Battery-as-a-Service scheme, letting buyers purchase the vehicle without the battery.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Electric vehicles (EV), especially cars are steadily gaining traction in India as changing ethanol-blended fuels mandates create confusion and anxiety among traditional vehicle owners. In addition, rising petrol and diesel prices also push buyers towards more economical, alternative powertrains. Alongside lower daily running costs, uncertainty over the long-term future of fossil fuels has steadily driven consumers towards electric mobility.
For those looking to make the switch, here are the five most affordable electric cars available in India under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which allows customers to buy the car without the battery, paying instead through a monthly rental or a per-kilometre charge.
5. Kia Syros EV
Kia India recently launched the electric version of the Syros. Under the BaaS scheme, the Kia Syros EV starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, with a battery rental rate of Rs 3.3 per km, roughly Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the Windsor. The Syros EV is offered with two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs: a 42 kWh unit producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and a 51.4 kWh unit producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Both battery packs power a motor mounted on the front axle.
4. Citroen eC3X
The Citroen eC3, the French carmaker's electric hatchback, starts at Rs 6.89 lakh under the BaaS scheme, with a battery rental rate of Rs 2.26 per km. It is powered by a 29.2 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, generating 56.2 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. The eC3X has a range of 246 km.
3. Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors' electric micro-SUV, the Punch EV, is offered with two battery pack options: a 30 kWh unit and a 40 kWh unit, both paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. These produce 87.16 bhp and 127.3 bhp respectively, with 154 Nm of torque each. The Punch EV offers a range of 375 km with the smaller pack and 468 km with the larger one. Under the BaaS scheme, prices start at Rs 6.49 lakh, with a battery rental fee of Rs 2.6 per km.
2. MG Comet EV
India's smallest electric car, the MG Comet EV, starts at Rs 4.99 lakh under the BaaS scheme, with a battery rental rate of Rs 3.20 per km. It uses a 17.3 kWh battery pack powering a rear-axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing a maximum of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.
1. Tata Tiago EV
Topping the list is the Tata Tiago EV, an electric hatchback from the homegrown carmaker. Its BaaS model starts at Rs 4.69 lakh, with a battery rental rate of Rs 2.6 per km. The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options — 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh — powering front-axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motors that produce approximately 60 bhp and 73.75 bhp respectively, with 110 Nm and 114 Nm of torque.