ETV Bharat / technology

5 Most Affordable Electric Cars With BaaS Scheme in India

Electric vehicles (EV), especially cars are steadily gaining traction in India as changing ethanol-blended fuels mandates create confusion and anxiety among traditional vehicle owners. In addition, rising petrol and diesel prices also push buyers towards more economical, alternative powertrains. Alongside lower daily running costs, uncertainty over the long-term future of fossil fuels has steadily driven consumers towards electric mobility.

For those looking to make the switch, here are the five most affordable electric cars available in India under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which allows customers to buy the car without the battery, paying instead through a monthly rental or a per-kilometre charge.

5. Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

Kia India recently launched the electric version of the Syros. Under the BaaS scheme, the Kia Syros EV starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, with a battery rental rate of Rs 3.3 per km, roughly Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the Windsor. The Syros EV is offered with two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs: a 42 kWh unit producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and a 51.4 kWh unit producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Both battery packs power a motor mounted on the front axle.

4. Citroen eC3X