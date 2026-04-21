Morbid Metal Review: Roguelite Grind Meets Sci-Fi Thrills
Morbid Metal is a stylish roguelite that thrives on its combat system and visual brilliance, appealing to fans of grind-heavy and hack-and-slash gameplay.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Morbid Metal Review: I've never been a fan of roguelike or roguelite games. The real world is already depressing enough as it is. I never really required experiencing a ton of frustration under the guise of entertainment. I have deep respect for the soulslike genre, as they give you a safe checkpoint every now and then so you can focus on the challenge ahead without getting bored, instead of requiring you to start from the very start. If you've watched Re: Zero, you would understand my plight. Imagine the protagonist Subaru starting off from the very start each time he is killed, instead of restarting from a checkpoint—a major victory or positive development.
However, I know there are a lot of roguelike/roguelite fans who draw enjoyment from the grind. Finishing the game run in one go without dying even once is quite rewarding for the brain's pleasure centre. While this thrill is not my personal preference, I can relate to it—much like those who speed-run Super Mario Bros. with only one life in tow. Morbid Metal from Screen Juice targets this audience, blending a roguelite structure with hack-and-slash combat and visual aesthetics.
Coming to the actual game experience, there is not much on the table story-wise. You play as the last AI created by an entity called Operator and try to take down the rogue AIs that inhabit a collapsing simulation.
The gameplay is entertaining and feels like someone mixed up Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss with Zenless Zone Zero. Every battlefield provides you with temporary boosts for the run, such as a quicker skill charge or an expanded health bar. These buffs die out with you. However, since it is a roguelite and not a roguelike, you get to use some items collected on every run to permanently upgrade your base stats. This makes subsequent runs easier.
The game begins with you controlling a single character, but as you progress, two more join your roster—each bringing their own distinct abilities. The game developer is expected to add one more character later. You can swap these characters at any time, including mid-battle, to perform combo moves. One such strategy is to fling enemies in the sky using Ekku's heavy blow and switch to Flux to kill them off in mid-air; it reminds me of Kung Lao and Liu Kang co-op play in Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks.
Each character has a basic attack, two regular abilities, and a special attack—all with one alternative that you can unlock while exploring the area between two battlefields. The combat is fast-paced and unforgiving, requiring your utmost attention where you not only keep an eye on enemy attacks but also the attack gauges of your characters.
The mid-run upgrades also allow you to experiment with your build. However, if you fail to defeat the first boss once or twice, the 20-minute trek required to reach it again quickly starts to feel more like punishment than a challenge. The permanent boost in base stats after each run helps with subsequent attempts at the boss, but it’s easy to fall into a frustration pit when you get blindsided by an attack you didn’t even see coming. The mid-run upgrades could have been more intuitive to keep the game interesting, even when you find yourself face-to-face with the same enemy swarm you hacked and slashed multiple times.
The graphics and visuals of the game get way more than just passing marks. Everything from character designs to environments is brilliant. The animations are fluid, special move effects through amazeballs, and sound design takes the experience to the next level. It feels like a Devil May Cry in a sci-fi setting. However, there is not much to explore, which is a given since it is not an open-world title. You make some jumps, check the available mid-run upgrade, and return on course to the next battle. Even if you aren't doing a speed-run, it pretty much feels like one.
Morbid Metal Review: Verdict
Morbid Metal is a stylish roguelite that thrives on its combat system and visual brilliance, appealing to fans of grind-heavy and hack-and-slash gameplay. However, its shallow narrative, repetitive structure, and lack of more varied content may discourage players who are not roguelite enthusiasts. Those who enjoy mastering mechanics through repeated runs may find this game worth their money and time.
Screen Juice has promised to expand Morbid Metal with future updates, introducing a new playable character, fresh areas to explore, additional skills, deeper combo systems, mini-games, tougher enemies, and richer lore. These planned additions directly address the shortcomings I experienced, offering hope that the game will grow into a more well-rounded and engaging experience.
Rating: 4/5
Morbid Metal is available on PC via Steam and Ubisoft Connect (Steam Deck Verified)
- Price: Rs 936 (with introductory offer)
- Developer: Screen Juice
- Publisher: Ubisoft
Morbid Metal PC System Requirements
(Game review code provided by the publisher)