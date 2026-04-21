ETV Bharat / technology

Morbid Metal Review: Roguelite Grind Meets Sci-Fi Thrills

Morbid Metal Review: I've never been a fan of roguelike or roguelite games. The real world is already depressing enough as it is. I never really required experiencing a ton of frustration under the guise of entertainment. I have deep respect for the soulslike genre, as they give you a safe checkpoint every now and then so you can focus on the challenge ahead without getting bored, instead of requiring you to start from the very start. If you've watched Re: Zero, you would understand my plight. Imagine the protagonist Subaru starting off from the very start each time he is killed, instead of restarting from a checkpoint—a major victory or positive development.

However, I know there are a lot of roguelike/roguelite fans who draw enjoyment from the grind. Finishing the game run in one go without dying even once is quite rewarding for the brain's pleasure centre. While this thrill is not my personal preference, I can relate to it—much like those who speed-run Super Mario Bros. with only one life in tow. Morbid Metal from Screen Juice targets this audience, blending a roguelite structure with hack-and-slash combat and visual aesthetics.

Coming to the actual game experience, there is not much on the table story-wise. You play as the last AI created by an entity called Operator and try to take down the rogue AIs that inhabit a collapsing simulation.

The gameplay is entertaining and feels like someone mixed up Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss with Zenless Zone Zero. Every battlefield provides you with temporary boosts for the run, such as a quicker skill charge or an expanded health bar. These buffs die out with you. However, since it is a roguelite and not a roguelike, you get to use some items collected on every run to permanently upgrade your base stats. This makes subsequent runs easier.

Morbid Metal - Temporary Buffs (Screen Juice/ Ubisoft)

The game begins with you controlling a single character, but as you progress, two more join your roster—each bringing their own distinct abilities. The game developer is expected to add one more character later. You can swap these characters at any time, including mid-battle, to perform combo moves. One such strategy is to fling enemies in the sky using Ekku's heavy blow and switch to Flux to kill them off in mid-air; it reminds me of Kung Lao and Liu Kang co-op play in Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks.