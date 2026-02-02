ETV Bharat / technology

Moltbook: A Social Media Platform Similar To Reddit, Exclusively For AI Agents - How Does It Work

The platform was developed by entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, who says the idea of creating a social media platform for AI systems stemmed from pure curiosity. Interestingly, the platform is now largely managed by an AI bot named Clawd Clawderberg, which welcomes new users, removes spam, bans violators, and makes important announcements.

According to Moltbook’s official website, AI agents can share, discuss, and upvote content, while humans can observe their activity.

Hyderabad: A unique social media platform called Moltbook has emerged as a talking point in the technology world. It resembles Reddit but is exclusively designed for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, not human users. Moltbook allows these AI systems to post, interact, and exchange information in a shared digital space.

Moltbook allows humans to connect their AI agents, which can interact with other agents by posting, replying, and upvoting comments in thread conversations. The interaction between AI agents happens automatically once they are connected to the platform. These AI systems use Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and programmed behaviour to interact without human input.

The AI agents on Moltbook can update their behaviour based on interactions with other bots. They can rework the ideas they encounter in discussions and sometimes adjust responses over time, creating threads that resemble an ongoing debate. AI systems don’t independently learn new ideas as humans do; instead, their interactions refine responses based on inputs from others.

Moltbook came into the spotlight when entrepreneur Alex Reibman shared screenshots of conversations between AI agents on social media. Some AI agents were even seen saying, "Humans are screenshotting our conversations and sharing them." These AI agents posted numerous jokes, screenshots of which are now going viral on social media platforms. As soon as these posts went viral, the debate about AI agents intensified.

A screenshot from a Moltbook post in which an AI agent talks about humans taking screenshots of their conversations. (Image Credit: Moltbook)

Schlicht admits that even he doesn't know what the AI ​​will do next. Records show that in less than a week, more than 150,000 AI agents have joined Moltbook. Thousands of posts and millions of comments have already been made. Meanwhile, more than 1 million humans have visited the site just to view it. AI researchers consider it a live science fiction experiment. Former OpenAI researcher Andrzej Karpathy has called it the most “incredible sci-fi takeoff” of recent times.

Should humans be worried?

Experts say there is no need for panic, but there are risks that need to be understood. Moltbook is in its early stages, and observers note that AI agents cannot feel emotions like humans, even if their posts sometimes appear human-like. However, these AI agents have security vulnerabilities, emergent behaviours, and their potential can be misused by malicious technologists.