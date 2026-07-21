ETV Bharat / technology

MMMUT Scientists Get Patent For Nano-Gas Sensor That Detects Harmful Gases In 10 Seconds

In picture - Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, UP. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Two scientists from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, have achieved an Indian Utility Patent for a nano-gas sensor that can detect harmful greenhouse gases in just ten seconds. The technology, called "Designing of NO Nano-Gas Sensors Using 2D MoSe₂ Monolayers," was created by Dr Brahma Prakash Pandey and Dr Neha Mishra of MMMUT. The nano-gas sensor can spot dangerous gases that cause pollution and climate change in the air with great accuracy. The two researchers are now working on new nanomaterials to protect the environment and support sustainable growth. How is this nano-gas sensor special? The nano-gas sensor uses a manganese (Mn)-doped two-dimensional (2D) molybdenum diselenide (MoSe₂) monolayer as a tough gas sensing system that addresses weaknesses in current sensors, which often have poor sensitivity, weak selectivity, and slow response. Adding manganese atoms boosts gas molecule absorption, allowing harmful gases to be detected with high accuracy, while the sensor also reacts and resets within a very short time.