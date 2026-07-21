MMMUT Scientists Get Patent For Nano-Gas Sensor That Detects Harmful Gases In 10 Seconds
MMMUT scientists secure Indian patent for advanced nano-gas sensor, detecting harmful greenhouse gases in 10 seconds, boosting environmental protection, sustainability, and real-time monitoring efficiency.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Two scientists from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, have achieved an Indian Utility Patent for a nano-gas sensor that can detect harmful greenhouse gases in just ten seconds. The technology, called "Designing of NO Nano-Gas Sensors Using 2D MoSe₂ Monolayers," was created by Dr Brahma Prakash Pandey and Dr Neha Mishra of MMMUT. The nano-gas sensor can spot dangerous gases that cause pollution and climate change in the air with great accuracy. The two researchers are now working on new nanomaterials to protect the environment and support sustainable growth.
How is this nano-gas sensor special?
The nano-gas sensor uses a manganese (Mn)-doped two-dimensional (2D) molybdenum diselenide (MoSe₂) monolayer as a tough gas sensing system that addresses weaknesses in current sensors, which often have poor sensitivity, weak selectivity, and slow response. Adding manganese atoms boosts gas molecule absorption, allowing harmful gases to be detected with high accuracy, while the sensor also reacts and resets within a very short time.
#MMMUT congratulates Dr B P Pandey & Dr Neha Mishra for securing Utility Patent for an advanced Mn-doped 2D MoSe₂ nano-gas sensor for rapid and highly sensitive detection of hazardous greenhouse gases. A step forward for sustainable environmental monitoring and climate action. pic.twitter.com/PPMh37bNLM— MMMUTOfficial (@MmmutOfficial) July 20, 2026
Researcher Dr Neha Mishra explained that the main highlight of the patent is its unique sensor design, based on a 2D MoSe₂ monolayer, which has a high surface-to-volume ratio, better charge transfer, and a recovery time of only 10 to 14 seconds. This nanostructured surface is built to interact more effectively with nitrous oxide (N₂O) gas molecules, making the sensor more sensitive and accurate than standard gas sensors.
Researcher Dr Brahma Prakash Pandey said that due to fast industrial growth, vehicle smoke, and farming, harmful gases in the air keep rising. Nitrogen oxides and other greenhouse gases cause air pollution, harm ecosystems, and drive global warming, making constant and accurate checks of these gases vital for protecting nature and public health.
Vice Chancellor Professor Anupama Kaushik Sharma praised the researchers, saying the patent reflects the university's strong research culture, focused on solving today's problems linked to society and the environment, according to Dr. Abhijeet Mishra, Public Relations Officer, MMMUT.
The invention matters not only for science but also for real-world use. It can be applied in emission checks at factories, environmental monitoring systems, smart cities, farms, and workplace safety setups, where constant gas checks are needed. Its sharp sensitivity, quick response, and better selectivity allow real-time detection, helping quick action and proper compliance with green rules.
The creation of this nano-gas sensor will also help create small, energy-saving, and low-cost gas sensors in the future.