ETV Bharat / technology

MMMUT Professor Gets Patent For Device That Turns Waste Heat Into Electricity

Gorakhpur: Dr Prem Shankar Yadav, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), has been granted a patent for a new device called a 'Waste Heat-Driven Thermoelectric Generator System.'

He built this device along with Dr Raghavendra Gautam, Associate Professor at Delhi Technological University (DTU), and Dr Sangeeta Singh, Assistant Professor at JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida. The device offers a fix for a big problem in the energy sector.

The Problem of Wasted Heat

Currently, a lot of energy is lost as heat in factories, vehicles, power plants, and home appliances. This wasted heat not only means energy loss but also adds to rising temperatures and heat pollution. The new device turns this wasted heat straight into electricity.

Dr Yadav said the system works using the "Seebeck Effect." It is a thermoelectric phenomenon where a temperature difference across two dissimilar electrical conductors or semiconductors creates a voltage difference. To understand this phenomenon, imagine a long metal bar with a hot end and a cold end. Inside the metal, tiny electrical particles called electrons are constantly moving. At the hot end, these naturally negative electrons absorb thermal energy and begin bouncing around rapidly. To escape this high-energy heat, they migrate toward the cold end. As negative electrons pile up at the cold side, they leave a positive charge behind at the hot side. This separation of charges—positive on one side and negative on the other—creates an electrical pressure called voltage, which can power a circuit just like a standard chemical battery.

How does the device work?