MMMUT Professor Gets Patent For Device That Turns Waste Heat Into Electricity
Dr Prem Shankar Yadav of MMMUT has received a patent for a device that turns waste heat from engines and machines into usable electricity.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Dr Prem Shankar Yadav, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), has been granted a patent for a new device called a 'Waste Heat-Driven Thermoelectric Generator System.'
He built this device along with Dr Raghavendra Gautam, Associate Professor at Delhi Technological University (DTU), and Dr Sangeeta Singh, Assistant Professor at JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida. The device offers a fix for a big problem in the energy sector.
The Problem of Wasted Heat
Currently, a lot of energy is lost as heat in factories, vehicles, power plants, and home appliances. This wasted heat not only means energy loss but also adds to rising temperatures and heat pollution. The new device turns this wasted heat straight into electricity.
#MMMUT congratulates Dr P S Yadav (MED) on being granted a Design Patent for a Waste Heat Driven Thermoelectric Generator System. Developed with Dr R Gautam (DTU) & Dr S Singh (JSS), the innovation converts waste heat into electrical energy, advancing energy efficiency. pic.twitter.com/LhiEvb0zA5— MMMUTOfficial (@MmmutOfficial) June 23, 2026
Dr Yadav said the system works using the "Seebeck Effect." It is a thermoelectric phenomenon where a temperature difference across two dissimilar electrical conductors or semiconductors creates a voltage difference. To understand this phenomenon, imagine a long metal bar with a hot end and a cold end. Inside the metal, tiny electrical particles called electrons are constantly moving. At the hot end, these naturally negative electrons absorb thermal energy and begin bouncing around rapidly. To escape this high-energy heat, they migrate toward the cold end. As negative electrons pile up at the cold side, they leave a positive charge behind at the hot side. This separation of charges—positive on one side and negative on the other—creates an electrical pressure called voltage, which can power a circuit just like a standard chemical battery.
How does the device work?
The device collects waste heat from engines and other hot sources and turns it into usable power. Since it has no moving parts, it is very reliable, small in size, and needs almost no upkeep.
Dr Yadav said the patented design uses advanced heat-sensitive materials, improved heat exchangers, and smart heat control methods to make the energy conversion work better.
Uses and Benefits
The electricity made by the Waste Heat-Driven Thermoelectric Generator System can be used to power sensors, support systems, and charge batteries. Along with saving energy, the device also helps protect the environment.
It cuts down heat pollution and carbon emissions while pushing the use of clean energy. Using it in factories and transport could also help lower energy costs.
The device could also be a good way to supply steady electricity in remote areas that are not connected to the power grid. This work also supports India's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.
Dr Abhijit Mishra, the university's media in-charge, congratulated the researchers on this achievement. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anupama Kaushik Sharma said the patent is a matter of pride for the university and reflects the university's growing focus on research and sustainable development. She also extended warm wishes to all the inventors involved in this achievement.