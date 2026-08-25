ETV Bharat / technology

Mivi To Soon Launch Its First Smartphone In India, First Teaser Poster Released

Hyderabad: Mivi, the Indian brand that offers audio products, is now stepping its foot into the smartphone industry. The company has started teasing the launch of its first smartphone in the country, which will be available for purchase via Flipkart. According to a live marketing poster on the e-commerce platform, the Indian brand teases the upcoming handset.

Separately, another Indian company, Fire-Boltt, which offers a wide range of affordable smartwatches and audio accessories, had also announced to introduce its first two smartphones, Boltt Evo 4G and Boltt Ace 5G, in India. According to the brand's official Instagram handle, both handsets will launch today, August 25, 2026.

Mivi's first phone in India

The live marketing poster on Flipkart confirms the arrival of Mivi's first smartphone in India. It shows that the upcoming handset will be offered in a green shade and feature a flat rear panel with rounded corners.

However, details such as the name, specifications, exact launch date, and pricing are yet to be revealed officially.