Mivi To Soon Launch Its First Smartphone In India, First Teaser Poster Released
Mivi is set to launch its first smartphone in India soon, as its marketing poster has been released on the e-commerce website Flipkart.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mivi, the Indian brand that offers audio products, is now stepping its foot into the smartphone industry. The company has started teasing the launch of its first smartphone in the country, which will be available for purchase via Flipkart. According to a live marketing poster on the e-commerce platform, the Indian brand teases the upcoming handset.
Separately, another Indian company, Fire-Boltt, which offers a wide range of affordable smartwatches and audio accessories, had also announced to introduce its first two smartphones, Boltt Evo 4G and Boltt Ace 5G, in India. According to the brand's official Instagram handle, both handsets will launch today, August 25, 2026.
Mivi's first phone in India
The live marketing poster on Flipkart confirms the arrival of Mivi's first smartphone in India. It shows that the upcoming handset will be offered in a green shade and feature a flat rear panel with rounded corners.
However, details such as the name, specifications, exact launch date, and pricing are yet to be revealed officially.
Mivi has so far developed audio products including True Wireless Stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered earbuds, soundbars, and speakers. Moreover, the company has appointed a smartphone industry veteran, Himanshu Tandon, the former Poco India head and former Vice President of CMF by Nothing, as its chief business officer.
Boltt launches its phones today
Fire-Boltt will launch its first smartphones before Mivi. The company will launch the Boltt Evo 4G and Boltt Ace 5G on August 25, 2026 via Flipkart. The Boltt Ace 5G will have a rectangular rear camera module. There are four cutouts in the top-left corner of the flat panel. Meanwhile, the Boltt Evo will have a Light Blue colour. It will have a flat panel similar to the Boltt Ace 5G. The phone will feature a flat edge in the middle frame, and its power button and volume controls will be on the right side.
The entry of companies such as Mivi and Fire-Boltt in the smartphone industry is a good sign for Indian users, as phone prices are constantly rising due to memory shortages. The arrival of new brands in the market will provide new and more options.