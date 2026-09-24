ETV Bharat / technology

Mivi One 5G, Brand's First Phone Launched In India Priced From Rs 12,999

Hyderabad: Mivi, an Indian audio wearable company, has launched its first smartphone, the Mivi One 5G, in India. The handset supports 5G cellular connectivity, features a 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support. It runs the stock Android 16 operating system, which offers a clean and bloatware-free user experience.

Mivi One 5G: Price and availability

The Mivi One 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,499.

It is offered in five colours, including Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, and Navy Blue.

The first sale of the Mivi One 5G will be on Flipkart on October 8, 2026. The above-mentioned prices are listed on the e-commerce website. However, according to reports, during Flipkart's upcoming festival sale, the Big Billion Days sale, there will be a discount of Rs 1,000 for purchasing the phone using a UPI transaction. This could bring the starting price of the phone down to just Rs 11,999.