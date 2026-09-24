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Mivi One 5G, Brand's First Phone Launched In India Priced From Rs 12,999

Mivi One 5G, the brand's first smartphone, comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera, and more.

Mivi One 5G, Brand's First Phone Launched In India Priced From Rs 12,999
Mivi One 5G comes in Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, and Navy Blue colours. (Image Credit: Flipkart/Mivi)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Mivi, an Indian audio wearable company, has launched its first smartphone, the Mivi One 5G, in India. The handset supports 5G cellular connectivity, features a 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support. It runs the stock Android 16 operating system, which offers a clean and bloatware-free user experience.

Mivi One 5G: Price and availability

The Mivi One 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,499.

It is offered in five colours, including Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, and Navy Blue.

The first sale of the Mivi One 5G will be on Flipkart on October 8, 2026. The above-mentioned prices are listed on the e-commerce website. However, according to reports, during Flipkart's upcoming festival sale, the Big Billion Days sale, there will be a discount of Rs 1,000 for purchasing the phone using a UPI transaction. This could bring the starting price of the phone down to just Rs 11,999.

Apart from this, Jio customers will also get some extra benefits. On purchasing the Mivi One 5G, Jio users will get a Canva Pro subscription for 12 months, worth Rs 4,000, for free. A one-month subscription to Hotstar Mobile Plus Hollywood and an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan that includes 5TB of cloud storage. Along with this, 50GB Jio AI Cloud storage will also be available.

Mivi offers a one-year warranty on the phone, as is generally seen in other phones. In India, Mivi has more than 500 service centres. The company also provides free pickup and drop-off facility in more than 19,000 PIN codes.

ModelPriceColours
4GB + 128GBRs 12,999Blue | Burgundy | Pink | Green |Navy Blue
6GB + 128GBRs 14,999
8GB + 128GBRs 16,499

Mivi One 5G: Specifications

The Mivi One 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. To keep prices low, the company offers an HD+ resolution display instead of an FHD+ resolution screen. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Notably, the Mivi One 5G is one of those phones that offers a Snapdragon chipset for under Rs 15,000. Although old, the processor still scores nearly 500,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

For optics, the phone features a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The device carries a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Mivi offers a charging adaptor with the phone, so customers need not purchase a separate one.

It runs on stock Android 16 out of the box.

FeaturesDetails
Display90Hz | 6.74-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorSnapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM + Storage4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
8GB + 128GB
Rear camera50MP Samsung ISOCELL
Front camera8MP
Battery 6,000mAh
Charging capacity18W (wired)
Operating system (OS)Android 16 (stock)
Also Read: Lava Launches Virat Curve 5G In India With Curved AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

TAGGED:

MIVI ONE 5G PRICE
MIVI ONE 5G AVAILABILITY
MIVI ONE 5G SPECIFICATIONS
MIVI
MIVI ONE 5G

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