MIT's Ultrasound Wristband Lets Wearers Control Robots And Virtual Objects With Hand Gestures
MIT engineers have developed an ultrasound wristband that tracks hand movements in real time, enabling wearers to control robotic hands and manipulate virtual objects wirelessly.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have designed a wristband that uses ultrasound imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to track hand movements in real time, allowing wearers to wirelessly control a robotic hand or interact with virtual environments using their own gestures. The device, which is detailed in a paper published in Nature Electronics, represents a significant step forward in human-machine interaction and could have wide-ranging applications in robotics, virtual reality, and surgical training. It is worth noting that Zhao, Gengxi Lu, and
How It Works
The wristband incorporates an ultrasound sticker, which is roughly the size of a smartwatch face — paired with onboard electronics comparable in size to a mobile phone. As the wearer moves their hand, the device continuously produces ultrasound images of the muscles, tendons, and ligaments in the wrist.
An AI algorithm then translates those images into the corresponding positions of the five fingers and palm across 22 degrees of freedom, these are the different ways in which fingers and thumbs can extend or angle. The system can be trained to learn an individual wearer's hand motions and can wirelessly communicate to a robot or virtual environment in real time.
Zhao, Gengxi Lu, who is a co-author in the Nature Electronics’ research paper, said, “The tendons and muscles in your wrist are like strings pulling on puppets, which are your fingers. Each time you take a picture of the state of the strings, you'll know the state of the hand."
Demonstrated Applications
In testing with eight volunteers of varying hand and wrist sizes, the wristband accurately tracked gestures, including all 26 letters of American Sign Language and the handling of everyday objects such as a tennis ball, scissors, and a plastic bottle.
In practical demonstrations, a volunteer wearing the wristband directed a commercial robotic hand to play a simple tune on a piano and shoot a miniature basketball into a desktop hoop. The same wristband also enabled users to pinch, zoom, and manipulate objects on a computer screen in a smooth, continuous manner.
Wider Potential
Professor Xuanhe Zhao, who led the research, said the technology could replace existing hand-tracking methods in virtual and augmented reality, and generate large volumes of training data for dexterous humanoid robots — including those performing surgical procedures.
The team is now working to further miniaturise the hardware and expand its AI training dataset to accommodate a wider range of hand sizes and movement types.