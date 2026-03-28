ETV Bharat / technology

MIT's Ultrasound Wristband Lets Wearers Control Robots And Virtual Objects With Hand Gestures

Hyderabad: Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have designed a wristband that uses ultrasound imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to track hand movements in real time, allowing wearers to wirelessly control a robotic hand or interact with virtual environments using their own gestures. The device, which is detailed in a paper published in Nature Electronics, represents a significant step forward in human-machine interaction and could have wide-ranging applications in robotics, virtual reality, and surgical training. It is worth noting that Zhao, Gengxi Lu, and

How It Works

The wristband incorporates an ultrasound sticker, which is roughly the size of a smartwatch face — paired with onboard electronics comparable in size to a mobile phone. As the wearer moves their hand, the device continuously produces ultrasound images of the muscles, tendons, and ligaments in the wrist.

An AI algorithm then translates those images into the corresponding positions of the five fingers and palm across 22 degrees of freedom, these are the different ways in which fingers and thumbs can extend or angle. The system can be trained to learn an individual wearer's hand motions and can wirelessly communicate to a robot or virtual environment in real time.

Zhao, Gengxi Lu, who is a co-author in the Nature Electronics’ research paper, said, “The tendons and muscles in your wrist are like strings pulling on puppets, which are your fingers. Each time you take a picture of the state of the strings, you'll know the state of the hand."