ETV Bharat / technology

Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh, Now Locally Assembled

Hyderabad: Mini has announced the launch of the locally assembled all-new Countryman C in India, priced at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury subcompact crossover SUV is locally assembled at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. Bookings for the vehicle are open at all authorised Mini India dealerships across India, with customer deliveries commencing soon. Mini Smart Finance offers customised monthly payment plans, EMI options, and buyback packages to ease ownership.

Price (ex-showroom) Locally Assembled at Bookings Rs 47.50 lakh BMW Group Plant Chennai Open at all authorised Mini India dealerships across India

Mini Countryman C: Design and Cabin Overhaul

The new Countryman C sports a redesigned silhouette with best-in-segment overall height and generous ground clearance, reflecting Mini's 'Charismatic Simplicity' design language that offers clean, purist surfaces over complex detailing.

Inside, the cabin has been overhauled, offering a driver-focused layout. The dashboard and door panels are chrome-free and leather-free, instead finished in a two-tone recycled 2D knitted fabric made using an eco-conscious knitting process. At the centre, a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen is placed, which runs Mini Operating System 9, featuring navigation, telephony, audio, and entertainment in one interface.