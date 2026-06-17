Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh, Now Locally Assembled
Mini India has launched the next-generation Countryman C, marking the brand's shift to local assembly at BMW Group Plant Chennai with deliveries starting immediately.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mini has announced the launch of the locally assembled all-new Countryman C in India, priced at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury subcompact crossover SUV is locally assembled at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. Bookings for the vehicle are open at all authorised Mini India dealerships across India, with customer deliveries commencing soon. Mini Smart Finance offers customised monthly payment plans, EMI options, and buyback packages to ease ownership.
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Locally Assembled at
|Bookings
|Rs 47.50 lakh
|BMW Group Plant Chennai
|Open at all authorised Mini India dealerships across India
Mini Countryman C: Design and Cabin Overhaul
The new Countryman C sports a redesigned silhouette with best-in-segment overall height and generous ground clearance, reflecting Mini's 'Charismatic Simplicity' design language that offers clean, purist surfaces over complex detailing.
Inside, the cabin has been overhauled, offering a driver-focused layout. The dashboard and door panels are chrome-free and leather-free, instead finished in a two-tone recycled 2D knitted fabric made using an eco-conscious knitting process. At the centre, a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen is placed, which runs Mini Operating System 9, featuring navigation, telephony, audio, and entertainment in one interface.
Other cabin highlights include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, a panoramic glass sunroof, an interior camera, and Digital Key Plus. Front occupants get power-adjustable JCW sports seats trimmed in Vescin Vintage Brown, with the driver's seat offering heating and massage functions. The rear bench slides longitudinally by up to 130 mm, while boot space ranges from 505 litres to 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded.
Mini Countryman C: Safety features
In terms of safety features, the Countryman C carries a five-star Euro NCAP rating and comes equipped with dynamic stability control, multiple airbags, ABS, cornering brake control, and an emergency spare wheel housed under the boot floor. Driver-assistance features include cruise control, Level 1 ADAS functions, and Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera.
Mini Countryman C: Powertrain, Safety and Driver Assistance
The Mini Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a power output of 153 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Eight driving modes are available, from the performance-oriented Go-Kart Mode to the efficiency-focused Green Mode, each with separate throttle response, ambient lighting, and display graphics.