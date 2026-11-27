ETV Bharat / technology

Mini Launches New All-Electric Cooper SE And Paul Smith Editions In India

Hyderabad: BMW-owned luxury car brand Mini has launched the second-generation of the all-electric Cooper SE hatchback in India, priced from Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car uses a front-wheel drive (FWD) powertrain. Alongside it, the brand has also introduced a special Paul Smith Edition across its lineup. The standard Cooper SE is sold in three colours: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, and Ocean Wave Green.

The Cooper SE has a 54.2kWh battery pack. Mini claims a range of 402km on a full charge. The electric motor makes 215bhp of power and 330Nm of peak torque, accelerating the car from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds.

It also supports DC fast charging of up to 95kW. Mini says the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Mini Cooper SE's interior (Image Credit: Mini)

Design

The Cooper SE follows the familiar Mini Cooper look, set apart by an enclosed front grille and yellow "S" badge on the nose and tailgate.

Inside, the electric vehicle (EV) is largely unchanged from the combustion-powered Cooper. It retains the round central touchscreen, which also works as the instrument cluster. The knitted-top dashboard and door cards stay as well.

The iconic 9.4-inch circular touchscreen display acts as both the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen for the car. (Image Credit: Mini)

Features

The Cooper SE comes with a panoramic glass roof, a heated Sport Vescin steering wheel and electrically adjustable front seats. The driver's seat has a memory function and an active seat feature.

The 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen is part of the Mini Interaction Unit. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mini Navigation. It also offers an intelligent personal assistant, remote services, and Digital Key Plus.