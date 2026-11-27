Mini Launches New All-Electric Cooper SE And Paul Smith Editions In India
Mini has launched the new Cooper SE electric hatchback in India starting at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a 402km range and fast charging.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW-owned luxury car brand Mini has launched the second-generation of the all-electric Cooper SE hatchback in India, priced from Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car uses a front-wheel drive (FWD) powertrain. Alongside it, the brand has also introduced a special Paul Smith Edition across its lineup. The standard Cooper SE is sold in three colours: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, and Ocean Wave Green.
Battery, power and charging
The Cooper SE has a 54.2kWh battery pack. Mini claims a range of 402km on a full charge. The electric motor makes 215bhp of power and 330Nm of peak torque, accelerating the car from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds.
It also supports DC fast charging of up to 95kW. Mini says the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.
Design
The Cooper SE follows the familiar Mini Cooper look, set apart by an enclosed front grille and yellow "S" badge on the nose and tailgate.
Inside, the electric vehicle (EV) is largely unchanged from the combustion-powered Cooper. It retains the round central touchscreen, which also works as the instrument cluster. The knitted-top dashboard and door cards stay as well.
Features
The Cooper SE comes with a panoramic glass roof, a heated Sport Vescin steering wheel and electrically adjustable front seats. The driver's seat has a memory function and an active seat feature.
The 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen is part of the Mini Interaction Unit. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mini Navigation. It also offers an intelligent personal assistant, remote services, and Digital Key Plus.
Other equipment includes a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a heads-up display, wireless charging, automatic climate control and a rear-view camera.
Safety
The EV gets Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane change warning, speed warning and attentiveness assistance. It also has rear crossing traffic warning with brake intervention, exit warning, rear collision prevention and reversing assistance.
Other safety features include driver and front passenger airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Stability Control, Brake Assist and Cornering Brake Control. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is also fitted.
Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition
Mini has also launched the Cooper Paul Smith Edition, across three models: Cooper S, Cooper Convertible, and Cooper SE.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Cooper SE (standard)
|Rs 53.90 lakh
|Cooper S Paul Smith Edition
|Rs 55.75 lakh
|Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition
|Rs 56.40 lakh
|Cooper Convertible Paul Smith Edition
|Rs 61.50 lakh
The edition is a joint effort between Mini and British fashion designer Paul Smith. His style is known for bright stripes and is described as Classic with a twist. This edition adds Paul Smith design touches to the Cooper range, inside and out.
It has more than 20 exclusive design elements. Buyers can pick from three exterior colours: Statement Grey, Inspired White, and Midnight Black Metallic. Statement Grey takes its inspiration from the 1959 Mini Austin Seven. Inspired White pays tribute to the Classic Mini Beige. Midnight Black Metallic is carried over from the current Mini range.
There are no mechanical changes to the powertrains. The Cooper SE stays electric, while the Cooper S and Convertible keep their petrol engines.