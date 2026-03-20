ETV Bharat / technology

MINI Cooper S Victory Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.50 Lakh, Pays Homage To 1965 Monte Carlo Rally Win

The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition will be available in India via CBU route. ( Image Credit: BMW Group )

Hyderabad: Mini has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India. The limited special edition car marks the brand's tribute to its legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory. Priced at Rs 57.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the special edition made its debut at the newly opened Sanghi Classic dealership in Jaipur and is available as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) across all authorised MINI India dealerships. Deliveries of the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition are expected to begin soon.

Model Price (ex-showroom) Available as Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Rs 57,50,000 Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU)

A brief history of the special edition Mini

The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition draws direct inspiration from the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, where legendary driver Timo Mäkinen and co-driver Paul Easter drove the original Mini Cooper S to a historic win. The original Cooper S, bearing racing number 52, earned widespread praise for its innovative technology, agility, and exceptional performance in extreme conditions. The Copper S Victory Edition seeks to reimagine that motorsport legacy for modern Indian roads.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said the Victory Edition is "a bold tribute to the legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win, bringing a historic racing soul to modern Indian roads."

Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, standing alonside the Cooper S Victory Edition (Image Credit: BMW Group)

Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Design and Exterior

The Victory Edition comes in an exclusive Chilli Red paintwork. It is complemented by a white trim stripe that runs from the bonnet across the roof to the rear. The number "52", a reference to the original rally car, appears as a white graphic on both sides of the vehicle. The black panoramic sunroof adds a contrasting athletic finish, featuring a subtle "1965" sticker on the C-pillar that showcases the historic year of victory. The car comes standard with 18-inch John Cooper Works (JCW) Lap Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels.

Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Interior

The interior of the Cooper S Victory Edition carries the rally theme throughout its cabin. Door sills feature white "1965" lettering on a red and black background. Each car in the edition includes a unique dedication on the inner door panel referencing the original rally. JCW Sports Seats in Vescin Black — a high-quality, perforated upholstery made from recycled materials — are paired with JCW Dashboard Trim and a JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters. The 6 o'clock steering wheel spoke, and the centre console storage box also carries the "1965" lettering, while the key cap bears the racing number of the original Cooper S.