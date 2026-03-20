MINI Cooper S Victory Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.50 Lakh, Pays Homage To 1965 Monte Carlo Rally Win
Mini has launched the limited edition Cooper S Victory Edition, celebrating the brand's iconic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory with bespoke styling and rally-inspired details.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mini has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India. The limited special edition car marks the brand's tribute to its legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory. Priced at Rs 57.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the special edition made its debut at the newly opened Sanghi Classic dealership in Jaipur and is available as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) across all authorised MINI India dealerships. Deliveries of the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition are expected to begin soon.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Available as
|Mini Cooper S Victory Edition
|Rs 57,50,000
|Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU)
A brief history of the special edition Mini
The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition draws direct inspiration from the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, where legendary driver Timo Mäkinen and co-driver Paul Easter drove the original Mini Cooper S to a historic win. The original Cooper S, bearing racing number 52, earned widespread praise for its innovative technology, agility, and exceptional performance in extreme conditions. The Copper S Victory Edition seeks to reimagine that motorsport legacy for modern Indian roads.
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said the Victory Edition is "a bold tribute to the legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win, bringing a historic racing soul to modern Indian roads."
Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Design and Exterior
The Victory Edition comes in an exclusive Chilli Red paintwork. It is complemented by a white trim stripe that runs from the bonnet across the roof to the rear. The number "52", a reference to the original rally car, appears as a white graphic on both sides of the vehicle. The black panoramic sunroof adds a contrasting athletic finish, featuring a subtle "1965" sticker on the C-pillar that showcases the historic year of victory. The car comes standard with 18-inch John Cooper Works (JCW) Lap Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels.
Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Interior
The interior of the Cooper S Victory Edition carries the rally theme throughout its cabin. Door sills feature white "1965" lettering on a red and black background. Each car in the edition includes a unique dedication on the inner door panel referencing the original rally. JCW Sports Seats in Vescin Black — a high-quality, perforated upholstery made from recycled materials — are paired with JCW Dashboard Trim and a JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters. The 6 o'clock steering wheel spoke, and the centre console storage box also carries the "1965" lettering, while the key cap bears the racing number of the original Cooper S.
The dashboard and door panels are entirely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining.
Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Features
The Cooper S Victory Edition features a 9.4-inch Circular OLED touchscreen at the centre of the cabin. It runs MINI Operating System 9, which supports touchscreen and voice control via the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, activated by saying "Hey MINI". The system supports navigation, telephony, entertainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Remote Software Upgrades.
In addition, the Cooper S Victory Edition includes the MINI Digital Key Plus, Head-up Display, a Fisheye Camera for in-cabin selfies and videos, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, and wireless smartphone charging. MINI Experience Modes — including Go-Kart, Green, and Vivid — allow drivers to tailor the driving character, adjusting light, sound, and graphics settings accordingly.
Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Specifications and safety features
The Victory Edition is powered by a turbocharged petrol engine that utilises MINI TwinPower Turbo technology, producing a peak power output of 201.15 bhp at 5,000–6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1,450 and 4,500 rpm. It is mated to a 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission
The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 242 kmph. It also includes adaptive suspension and JCW Sport Brakes, rounding out the performance package.
Safety systems include front passenger and side curtain airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Brake Assist, Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, and Tyre Pressure Indicator.
Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Warranty, Service, and Finance
The Victory Edition comes with a standard two-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and two-year 24x7 roadside assistance. Service-inclusive plans begin from three years or 40,000 km, whichever comes first. They are extendable up to 10 years or 1,00,000 km. Warranty cover can similarly be extended from the third year of ownership up to a maximum of 10 years. Both warranty and roadside assistance are transferable with ownership.
BMW, the parent company of Mini, offers its financial services, named MINI 360˚ finance plan. It includes flexible monthly instalments, an assured buyback option of up to five years, and EMIs up to 40% lower than standard bank loan rates.