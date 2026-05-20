Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is the second special edition hatchback in India, which is based on the MINI Cooper S.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW-owned Mini has launched the special and limited-edition Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition in India. The premium hatchback is only available in 30 units in the country. It is worth noting that the Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is the second special edition hatchback based on the MINI Cooper S after the Victory Edition, which was introduced earlier in the Indian market.
For the unversed, JCW is the acronym for John Cooper Works, which is Mini’s in-house tuning, performance, and motorsport division.
Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Price
The special edition Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is priced at Rs Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It comes only in a single Legend Grey colour. Interested customers can book the special edition premium hatchback by visiting the nearest Mini dealership.
Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Design
The Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is finished in an exclusive Legend Grey exterior shade, with a chilli red roof and mirror caps in contrast. It also gets a GP-inspired bonnet and side stripes, finished in red and grey colours, and a '1/30' badging on the C-pillar of the car.
As this special edition vehicle comes with JCW badging, the Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition carries special cosmetic updates, including spoiler extensions, front and rear winglets, side skirts, and rear diffusers. In addition, the hatchback also gets 17-inch JCW Sprint spoke alloy wheels, paired with a GP-inspired wheel hub cap finished in Chilean Red colour.
MINI Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Interior
In terms of interior, the Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition carries several special elements, which includes illuminated GP-inspired door sills, '1/30' floor mats, and JCW-specific door lock pins.
Mini has also provided a new JCW steering wheel with JCW Sport seats, JCW dashboard trim and paddle shifters finished in the Vescin/Cord upholstery combination.
MINI Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Features
The Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition comes with features such as a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, a heads-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, and more.
In terms of safety, the special edition hatchback includes airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear-view camera, and more.
MINI Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Engine
The Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a peak power output of 201.20 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The special edition hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 242 kmph.