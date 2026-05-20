ETV Bharat / technology

Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The special edition Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is priced at Rs Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It comes only in a single Legend Grey colour. Interested customers can book the special edition premium hatchback by visiting the nearest Mini dealership.

For the unversed, JCW is the acronym for John Cooper Works, which is Mini’s in-house tuning, performance, and motorsport division.

Hyderabad: BMW-owned Mini has launched the special and limited-edition Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition in India. The premium hatchback is only available in 30 units in the country. It is worth noting that the Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is the second special edition hatchback based on the MINI Cooper S after the Victory Edition , which was introduced earlier in the Indian market.

The Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is finished in an exclusive Legend Grey exterior shade, with a chilli red roof and mirror caps in contrast. It also gets a GP-inspired bonnet and side stripes, finished in red and grey colours, and a '1/30' badging on the C-pillar of the car.

Mini Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Key Design Elements (Image Credit: Mini India)

As this special edition vehicle comes with JCW badging, the Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition carries special cosmetic updates, including spoiler extensions, front and rear winglets, side skirts, and rear diffusers. In addition, the hatchback also gets 17-inch JCW Sprint spoke alloy wheels, paired with a GP-inspired wheel hub cap finished in Chilean Red colour.

MINI Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Interior

In terms of interior, the Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition carries several special elements, which includes illuminated GP-inspired door sills, '1/30' floor mats, and JCW-specific door lock pins.

Mini has also provided a new JCW steering wheel with JCW Sport seats, JCW dashboard trim and paddle shifters finished in the Vescin/Cord upholstery combination.

MINI Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Features

The Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition comes with features such as a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, a heads-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, and more.

In terms of safety, the special edition hatchback includes airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear-view camera, and more.

MINI Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition: Engine

The Cooper S JCW GP Inspired Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a peak power output of 201.20 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The special edition hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 242 kmph.