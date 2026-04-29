ETV Bharat / technology

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: BMW-owned Mini has launched the Cooper S Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in India. Priced at Rs 61.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Cooper S Convertible JCW is based on the Mini Cooper S Convertible, featuring several cosmetic updates in both interior and exterior. However, the new car remains mechanically unchanged.

Notably, the new JCW version is Rs 2.5 lakh more expensive than the standard Cooper S Convertible. It will be available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be produced in limited quantities. Bookings for the vehicle started from April 14, 2026, and deliveries have already begun.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Design

The Cooper S Convertible JCW includes a redesigned front and rear bumper with aggressive cuts, Piano Black exterior trim and wheel arches, and bonnet stripes in black (only in Legend Grey). It comes in two exclusive paint shades — Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The vehicle also features new 17-inch black alloy wheels with JCW-branded sport brakes and a jet black fabric roof.