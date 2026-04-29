Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack includes an edition-specific front and rear bumper, sport brakes, sport seats, and more.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW-owned Mini has launched the Cooper S Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in India. Priced at Rs 61.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Cooper S Convertible JCW is based on the Mini Cooper S Convertible, featuring several cosmetic updates in both interior and exterior. However, the new car remains mechanically unchanged.
Notably, the new JCW version is Rs 2.5 lakh more expensive than the standard Cooper S Convertible. It will be available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be produced in limited quantities. Bookings for the vehicle started from April 14, 2026, and deliveries have already begun.
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Design
The Cooper S Convertible JCW includes a redesigned front and rear bumper with aggressive cuts, Piano Black exterior trim and wheel arches, and bonnet stripes in black (only in Legend Grey). It comes in two exclusive paint shades — Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The vehicle also features new 17-inch black alloy wheels with JCW-branded sport brakes and a jet black fabric roof.
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Interior, features, and safety
The interior of the Mini Cooper S Convertible boasts a refined and sporty theme. It includes JCW-specific sport seats wrapped in Vescin and Cord upholstery, a JCW-branded steering wheel with paddle shifters. The dashboard of the new car sports a minimalist layout, which includes a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, a Harman Kardon Surround sound system, a heads-up display, an electric seat adjustment for the driver (with memory) and the front passenger, and more.
In terms of safety, the Cooper S Convertible JCW features front and passenger airbags, brake assist, crash sensor, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and more. The vehicle also includes an ADAS Level 1 suite featuring front Collision warning, lane departure warning, attentiveness assistant, speed warning, and reversing assistant.
Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Specifications
The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which generates a power output of 201.20 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It is paired with the Steptronic Sport Transmission with Double Clutch.