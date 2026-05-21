Milestone Or Misstep? Indians Generated 1 Billion ChatGPT Images In A Month, But At What Cost?
Users in India generated over a billion AI images in a month, highlighting rapid adoption but raising concerns about energy and water consumption.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The announcements of “new and improved” artificial intelligence models and tools have started to resemble a clockwork. Giants like Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, xAI, Microsoft, and others keep taking turns to spin the hands—presenting both enterprise-grade and public-facing features. Sometimes, a tool hits the bullseye and ends up either driving down the prices of IT stocks or finds itself at the centre of a viral trend on the internet.
While OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Images 2.0 did not rattle the financial markets, it drew immense public interest due to its upgraded image quality and multilingual text support. India may have been at the centre of this interest, because within a month of the model’s launch, Indians generated over a billion images.
ChatGPT Images 2.0 💚 India.— Sam Altman (@sama) May 18, 2026
Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the number in a sort-of-celebratory X post. For the executive, a number so high is nothing less than a sign of assurance that they are pulling ahead of their competitors in a race where the frontrunner can change at any time. By prominently placing image generation within easy reach, OpenAI has encouraged widespread use—but the sheer volume of AI-generated images also raises concerns about mass adoption and sustainability. Deepfakes and women’s online safety issues exist as another colour on the same spectrum, adding darker shades to the vibrant rainbow of AI adoption.
When you talk to the AI, prompting it to generate text, image, or video, it consumes electricity to run and requires water to cool itself down. The higher the load, the greater the consumption. While the cost to run a single query appears harmless, the numbers keep adding when millions of people join the bandwagon. While the AI models have evolved to become more energy-efficient, the running and training costs are still comically high.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder & CEO, AI & Beyond, says, “A billion AI-generated images in such a short time is definitely a sign of how fast India is adopting these tools. It shows curiosity, creativity, and the fact that AI is becoming part of everyday digital behaviour, not just something used by tech companies.”
“At the same time, it does raise an important question around sustainability. Most people don’t think about the infrastructure behind a simple image prompt, but these systems require enormous computing power and cooling capacity. At scale, the environmental impact becomes difficult to ignore,” he adds.
Back in June 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman penned a blog revealing the energy consumption of an average ChatGPT query: 0.34 watt-hours of power (about what an oven would use in a little over one second, or a high-efficiency lightbulb would use in a couple of minutes) and 0.32176 millilitres of water (roughly one-fifteenth of a teaspoon).
At the time, OpenAI had already integrated the DALL-E 3 model into ChatGPT and then introduced natively integrated image generation powered by GPT-4o into the chatbot. However, Altman did not reveal whether the average query took the image generation into account. It is safe to assume that Altman only provided a median text query as the numbers are more or less equal to Gemini's average text query consumption, which Google revealed in August 2025, along with the complete methodology. This means ChatGPT's image generation feature would be spending much more than 0.34 Wh of power and 0.32176 ml of water, as image queries demand more power and cooling than a standard text prompt.
AI efficiency is important. Today, Google is sharing a technical paper detailing our comprehensive methodology for measuring the environmental impact of Gemini inference. We estimate that the median Gemini Apps text prompt uses 0.24 watt-hours of energy (equivalent to watching an… pic.twitter.com/86v42LLkrW— Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) August 21, 2025
Even if the number was an average of text + image queries, the standalone cost of image generation would still be higher than the average number, simply because of how mathematics work. It is difficult to calculate the efficiency of OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.0 model over GPT-4o image generation, but we can be generous and assume that it has managed to reach the very same number that Altman provided in June 2025 for an average ChatGPT query (text or text+image): 0.34 Wh Power + 0.32178 ml Water.
Now that we have a number, the rest is easy mathematics, and we just have to multiply the number by 1 billion. The resulting number will not be the exact expenditure, but somewhat closer to the actual numbers. The visualisation of the calculation is brought to you by ChatGPT Images 2.0:
To generate 1 billion images, users in India collectively spent 340 MWh of power, which is roughly equivalent to the amount of energy required to fully charge about 4,500 to 5,000 long-range Electric Vehicles (EVs) or power an average household for decades or 30 average households for an entire year. Similarly, the generation of 1 billion images used up 321,760 litres of water, which is enough to fill a standard 25-meter swimming pool to roughly half its capacity, or supply the drinking water needs of over 100,000 people for a day, assuming an average consumption of 3 litres per person daily.
Jaspreet Bindra, however, does not see casual image generation as a crisis and cited similar debates when video streaming, crypto, and large data centres started scaling rapidly. Instead, he underscores the need to move towards clean energy and transparency.
“Technology usually becomes more efficient with time. AI models today are already far more efficient than they were even a year ago,” Bindra says. “The bigger issue is whether the industry is moving fast enough on clean energy, efficient infrastructure, and transparency around resource usage.”
As AI data centres continue to expand—now outside the US—the demand for electricity and water will inevitably rise, making such warnings feel increasingly urgent and real, especially when technology companies keep pushing AI updates into their products; Exhibit A: Gemini integration in Google products.
Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery, The Judge Group, believes that AI should create genuine value for people and businesses—whether through smarter enterprise solutions, improved customer experiences, faster decision-making, or more efficient operations. "AI should enhance human potential, not simply exist as an added feature across every platform," he says.
Experts believe that the solution is not curbing adoption but promoting responsible growth. Bindra says, “AI is here to stay, so the focus now should be on making its growth more responsible rather than treating adoption itself as the problem."
Agarwal shares the sentiment, calling AI necessary in modern times, while acknowledging associated concerns. "AI has undeniably become one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and concerns around the energy and water consumption of data centres are both important and valid, especially as sustainability becomes a larger global priority. However, the conversation today should not be centred around whether AI is needed or not. Instead, the focus should be on how responsibly, thoughtfully, and meaningfully we integrate AI into products and digital ecosystems."
Responding to the use of AI and fast-track deployment of new tools, Agarwal says, "The industry is currently in a rapid innovation phase, where companies are actively working toward building more efficient AI models and optimising infrastructure to reduce long-term resource consumption. As the technology matures, businesses will become more intentional about deploying AI only where it delivers measurable impact and real utility."
"The future of AI will ultimately depend on balancing innovation with sustainability, efficiency, and a strong human-centric approach," he adds.