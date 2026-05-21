ETV Bharat / technology

Milestone Or Misstep? Indians Generated 1 Billion ChatGPT Images In A Month, But At What Cost?

ChatGPT Images 2.0 was launched on April 21, 2026 ( OpenAI )

By Mohammad Faisal 6 Min Read

Hyderabad: The announcements of “new and improved” artificial intelligence models and tools have started to resemble a clockwork. Giants like Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, xAI, Microsoft, and others keep taking turns to spin the hands—presenting both enterprise-grade and public-facing features. Sometimes, a tool hits the bullseye and ends up either driving down the prices of IT stocks or finds itself at the centre of a viral trend on the internet. While OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Images 2.0 did not rattle the financial markets, it drew immense public interest due to its upgraded image quality and multilingual text support. India may have been at the centre of this interest, because within a month of the model’s launch, Indians generated over a billion images. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the number in a sort-of-celebratory X post. For the executive, a number so high is nothing less than a sign of assurance that they are pulling ahead of their competitors in a race where the frontrunner can change at any time. By prominently placing image generation within easy reach, OpenAI has encouraged widespread use—but the sheer volume of AI-generated images also raises concerns about mass adoption and sustainability. Deepfakes and women’s online safety issues exist as another colour on the same spectrum, adding darker shades to the vibrant rainbow of AI adoption. When you talk to the AI, prompting it to generate text, image, or video, it consumes electricity to run and requires water to cool itself down. The higher the load, the greater the consumption. While the cost to run a single query appears harmless, the numbers keep adding when millions of people join the bandwagon. While the AI models have evolved to become more energy-efficient, the running and training costs are still comically high. Data Centre Electricity Consumption (ETV Bharat Graphic) Talking to ETV Bharat, Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder & CEO, AI & Beyond, says, “A billion AI-generated images in such a short time is definitely a sign of how fast India is adopting these tools. It shows curiosity, creativity, and the fact that AI is becoming part of everyday digital behaviour, not just something used by tech companies.” “At the same time, it does raise an important question around sustainability. Most people don’t think about the infrastructure behind a simple image prompt, but these systems require enormous computing power and cooling capacity. At scale, the environmental impact becomes difficult to ignore,” he adds. Images edited with ChatGPT Images 2.0, made using one of the OpenAI-provided prompts (ETV Bharat via ChatGPT) Back in June 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman penned a blog revealing the energy consumption of an average ChatGPT query: 0.34 watt-hours of power (about what an oven would use in a little over one second, or a high-efficiency lightbulb would use in a couple of minutes) and 0.32176 millilitres of water (roughly one-fifteenth of a teaspoon).