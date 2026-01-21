ETV Bharat / technology

Milagrow Coinsucker Pro Review: The Most Practical Mini Vacuum Cleaner

I primarily used it as a secondary vacuum cleaner to clean the dust on wall skirting, curtains, window sills and tracks, a refrigerator’s door seal, and the unavoidable spill of rusk crumbs at breakfast. Earlier, I had to call upon the big vacuum unit for these small tasks, which was equivalent to pulling up to your neighbouring tea stall in an SUV, instead of just casually walking there or taking a scooter.

In a world full of feature-laden vacuum cleaners that come with multiple modes, a long list of accessories, versatility promises, and even a companion app, the Coinsucker Pro takes a different approach and strives to be as simple as possible. No gimmicks, no tricks, and no nonsense; just a lightweight and handy vacuum cleaner, designed to clean small spaces.

However, sometimes you wish vacuum cleaners were a bit simpler, lightweight, and maybe miniaturised, so you could just pop them out for small tasks like cleaning the window sills or when you need to take care of small accidents like your clumsy roommate dropping the flour container and painting the kitchen floor white.

Milagrow Coinsucker Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner Review: I believe a vacuum cleaner is the most effective household tool, especially when the space requires a deep clean treatment. While the traditional broom + mop combo can make the floor spotless, dusting is best handled by the power of suction, as it saves your nostrils from battling the agitated dirt molecules that are out for revenge in your breathing space.

Milagrow Coinsucker Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Weighing just 700 grams, the Coinsucker Pro is the lightest handheld vacuum cleaner I have ever used. It can be used with only one hand at a stretch, inflating the usability quotient exponentially as you wouldn’t need to be a pro at wrist curls or lateral dumbbell raises to clean your house. The portability factor also qualifies it to be your car’s resident cleaner-in-chief, for moments when you spill snacks all over the place or just need to clean the upholstery. It comes with a travel-friendly bag as well that can host all the attachments, which only include a hose pipe, a nozzle, and a nozzle brush. These attachments are super light and allow you to reach slightly difficult-to-reach places.

Milagrow Coinsucker Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

There are no fancy controls, settings, or features here. The vacuum cleaner has a simple power-on button on the handle, followed by another button that can detach the fairly large dust bin from the main unit—though you need to be careful while detaching the dust bin. Otherwise, you risk dumping all the collected dust on the floor, making the vacuum cleaner its own enemy. I recommend detaching it above a dustbin for precaution.

The vacuum cleaner is fitted with a reusable HEPA filter to capture fine dust. It can be easily removed, washed, and reinstalled after drying.

Milagrow Coinsucker Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

The Coinsucker Pro is powered by a 120W BLDC Brushless Motor that generates 10,000 Pascals (Pa) of suction pressure, which is an impressive number on paper. However, I think the airflow of the machine could have been improved for a better Air Watts (AW) number and a much better real-world performance. Still, for a machine this small and light, the suction power is enough to take care of most of the tasks it is designed to perform. For instance, you can pick up loose hair strands from the floor or a rug, but can’t get rid of hair stuck to your mattress protector.

Milagrow Coinsucker Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner Review (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

The machine is very silent at 40 decibels (dB). For context, most active noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds can eliminate noise between 40 dB and 50 dB. The unit is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which claims to last a good 23 to 28 minutes. In my testing, the unit worked non-stop for 15-20 minutes, which was more than enough to perform all the tasks I delegated to it. I would have liked a slightly better battery, but considering all it needs is a USB-A port and its proprietary cable to charge, I am not complaining much.

For Rs 2,999, the Milagrow Coinsucker Pro is a value-for-money portable vacuum cleaner for small spaces and your car.

Rating: 4/5