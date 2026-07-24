ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Tests Free Game Streaming With Ads For Select XBOX Insiders

Eligible XBOX Insiders will have to watch a two minute ad, before the start of a one-hour game streaming session. ( Image Credit: XBOX )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced a limited-time test of an ad-supported game streaming option for Xbox Insiders. Under this programme, eligible gamers with an Xbox account can stream select games they digitally own from their personal library for free by watching roughly two minutes of pre-roll ads before their session begins.

Once the ad block ends, the game plays exactly as normal with zero mid-game interruptions or overlays. However, free sessions are strictly capped at a one-hour limit. Players will receive countdown warnings at the 10-minute and 5-minute marks to save their progress, after which they must watch another ad block to requeue and resume playing.

Microsoft emphasizes that this tier is completely optional, subscription models like Xbox Game Pass remain unaffected. Currently, the trial is restricted to a select group of users in supported cloud regions.

Why is Microsoft trying this?

According to Microsoft, the goal is to break down financial barriers to gaming. Since cloud streaming works on hardware players already own. like smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets, this model expands the XBOX ecosystem without requiring upfront hardware or subscription costs.