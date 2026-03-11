ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Urges Pentagon Pause Blacklisting Anthropic

San Francisco: Microsoft on Tuesday warned a judge that the Pentagon blacklisting of Anthropic could hamper US warfighters and imperil the country's drive to lead in artificial intelligence. In a brief, Microsoft backed Anthropic's request for an order stopping the Pentagon from implementing its ban on the use of Anthropic AI until the matter is settled in court.

Anthropic filed suit this week against the Trump administration, alleging the US government retaliated against the company for refusing to let its Claude AI model be used for autonomous lethal warfare and mass surveillance of Americans. In the complaint, filed in federal court in San Francisco, Anthropic seeks to have its designation as a national security supply-chain risk declared unlawful and blocked.

Anthropic is the first US company ever to have been publicly punished with such a designation, a label typically reserved for organizations from foreign adversary countries, such as Chinese tech giant Huawei. The label not only blocks use of the company's technology by the Pentagon, but also requires all defense vendors and contractors to certify that they do not use Anthropic's models in their work with the department.

AI overhaul

Microsoft argued in an amicus brief that blacklisting Anthropic was an unprecendented response to a contract dispute that portended ill for the technology sector as well as the US military. "This is not the time to put at risk the very AI ecosystem that the administration has helped to champion," Microsoft said in the brief. A temporary restraining order would allow time to avoid disrupting the American military's ongoing use of advanced AI, Microsoft argued.