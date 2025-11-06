ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft To Offer In-Country Copilot Data Processing In India By 2025-End

Microsoft will expand the In-country Copilot Data processing to eleven more countries. ( Image Credit: AP )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: US tech giant Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will provide in-country processing for Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions in four countries, including India, by the end of CY2025. Further, Microsoft will expand this option to eleven more countries, the release said, adding that in-country data processing for Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions will enhance customer control over AI data. Further in-country data processing can also improve performance by reducing latency, delivering an even more responsive Copilot experience, the company said. By the end of 2025, customers in Australia, the United Kingdom, India, and Japan will have the option for Copilot interactions to be processed within their national borders.