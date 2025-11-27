ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Rolls Out AI-Powered Shopping Assistant Feature For Copilot In Edge Browser: How To Use This Functionality

With Microsoft's AI shopping assistant feature, users can avail ongoing offers, cashbacks, or deals for their desired products. ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has introduced a new feature in Copilot within the Edge browser. It enables users to make smarter online shopping decisions. According to an official blog post shared by the company, Copilot will now be able to tell whether a product a user is eyeing is available at a cheaper rate elsewhere, or if there is an ongoing offer, cashback, or deal.

This means that Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping platform will not only help users make smart shopping decisions, but also save money by searching for the product on other platforms with discounts, offers, and cashback.

Earlier, AI companies like OpenAI and Perplexity also rolled out AI shopping features.

Notably, Microsoft’s AI-powered shopping assistant feature is currently available in the US.

Microsoft’s AI shopping assistant: Key features

Cashback

Price comparison

Price history

Product insights

Price tracking

How does this feature work?