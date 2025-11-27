Microsoft Rolls Out AI-Powered Shopping Assistant Feature For Copilot In Edge Browser: How To Use This Functionality
Microsoft’s AI shopping assistant allows users to see cashback, price comparisons, price history, product insights, and price tracking.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has introduced a new feature in Copilot within the Edge browser. It enables users to make smarter online shopping decisions. According to an official blog post shared by the company, Copilot will now be able to tell whether a product a user is eyeing is available at a cheaper rate elsewhere, or if there is an ongoing offer, cashback, or deal.
This means that Microsoft’s new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping platform will not only help users make smart shopping decisions, but also save money by searching for the product on other platforms with discounts, offers, and cashback.
Earlier, AI companies like OpenAI and Perplexity also rolled out AI shopping features.
Holiday shopping just got easier with Copilot in Edge 🎁 Compare products, find reviews, and get personalized recommendations all directly in your browser. Learn more: https://t.co/S3Rx9M0DCM pic.twitter.com/cc7xA03x2v— Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) November 25, 2025
Notably, Microsoft’s AI-powered shopping assistant feature is currently available in the US.
Microsoft’s AI shopping assistant: Key features
- Cashback
- Price comparison
- Price history
- Product insights
- Price tracking
How does this feature work?
Microsoft explains in the blog post that to access this new AI feature, users need to visit a supported retailer's page and click the Copilot icon. They can view the product details, compare prices, or even set price alerts for their desired items. Copilot understands all these commands in the user’s native language, making the experience even better.
When a user opens multiple supported retailer pages to shop for a certain product and is about to purchase on a website, Copilot Mode in Edge automatically alerts them if another site offers the same product at a lower price or if there is a cashback offer. With this feature, users need not manually visit different websites to check prices.
How to use this feature?
If a user is on a Windows PC, they already have the Edge browser by default. Meanwhile, if they are using a Mac, Linux, or mobile device, they can download and install the Edge browser.
Here are the steps to use Microsoft’s AI shopping assistant feature:
Step 1: Open the Edge browser.
Step 2: Look at the top right corner of the browser window.
Step 3: Click on the Copilot button (a sparkle/star-like icon) to open the Copilot side pane.
Step 4: Visit an online store that works with Copliot.
The new AI feature will showcase a product insights card, which will contain price comparisons, price history, cashback offers, and product details.