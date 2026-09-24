Microsoft Patents Ad-Credit System For Ads On PC And XBOX
Microsoft has patented an ad-credit system that shows ads during natural pauses in gameplay, rewarding players with ad-free playtime afterwards on XBOX and PC.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has filed a patent for a new "ad-credit" system designed to display adverts on PC and XBOX without interrupting gameplay. The patent titled "Contextually Aware Management of Interactive Software Application Access" was filed earlier this month and first spotted by Respawn First.
According to the filing, the system would identify natural breaks in gameplay, such as loading screens, menus, or the end of missions and rounds, before pausing the game to show an advertisement. During this time, gameplay and controls would be temporarily disabled to ensure players do not lose progress.
Once the advert has been viewed, players would receive a "credit" granting a set period of ad-free play, ranging from 15 minutes to an hour or longer. The patent also suggests that this ad-free period could be tied to in-game progress rather than time alone, such as completing five rounds, finishing a level, playing three online multiplayer matches, defeating a non-player character (NPC) or completing a specific task.
This is not the first sign of XBOX exploring in-game advertising. Reports emerged in 2022 that XBOX was considering adverts for free-to-play titles on its cloud streaming platform. Microsoft then began testing ad-supported game streaming on XBOX this July. Under the current trial, participants in the XBOX Insider Programme can access free, one-hour game streaming sessions supported by adverts shown before each session begins, while core gameplay itself remains unaffected.
Earlier this month, XBOX also announced new monthly limits on cloud gaming for Game Pass subscribers, set to take effect in November 2026. Game Pass Essential subscribers will be limited to five hours of cloud gaming per month, Premium subscribers will be able to purchase additional cloud playtime through the XBOX Store. The gaming platform said the change was necessary because the cost of providing cloud gaming increases as more people use the service and play for longer periods.
This week, XBOX also confirmed further layoffs as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, affecting a total of 268 positions across Halo Studios, other first-party developers, and XBOX Game Studios. As part of these changes, UK-based studio Rare and Age of Empires developer World's Edge have been moved under Activision, which will also now oversee the Halo franchise. Meanwhile, Obsidian has been placed under Bethesda, and Playground Games has merged with Turn 10 to form a single combined studio.