ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Patents Ad-Credit System For Ads On PC And XBOX

Hyderabad: Microsoft has filed a patent for a new "ad-credit" system designed to display adverts on PC and XBOX without interrupting gameplay. The patent titled "Contextually Aware Management of Interactive Software Application Access" was filed earlier this month and first spotted by Respawn First.

According to the filing, the system would identify natural breaks in gameplay, such as loading screens, menus, or the end of missions and rounds, before pausing the game to show an advertisement. During this time, gameplay and controls would be temporarily disabled to ensure players do not lose progress.

Once the advert has been viewed, players would receive a "credit" granting a set period of ad-free play, ranging from 15 minutes to an hour or longer. The patent also suggests that this ad-free period could be tied to in-game progress rather than time alone, such as completing five rounds, finishing a level, playing three online multiplayer matches, defeating a non-player character (NPC) or completing a specific task.