ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Services Restored: 'All products are operational' After Over 24 Hours Of Downtime

New Delhi: All Microsoft products became operational on Saturday, the company’s service health page showed, after a massive global outage that disrupted Outlook email and other workplace services, with the firm saying it was deeply sorry and blamed the incident on a network capacity upgrade issue.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously,” Microsoft said in a post on X.

The company said the outage was a technical issue and was not related to cyber activity or to AI or agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced following a recent network change, it said.

Microsoft said it has addressed the underlying issue. Given the scale of demand, it restored services gradually and checked stability at each stage, which took longer but helped ensure a stable restoration, the company said.

“Our investigation points to technical challenges and failure modes (cascading failures + thundering herds at our network perimeter) that made recovery more difficult than normal. I'm working closely with the engineering team to complete the full post-mortem. We will publish the post-mortem shortly, covering the step-by-step timeline and our many repair items to avoid similar outages in the future,” Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents and Platform, said in a post on X.