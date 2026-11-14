Microsoft Services Restored: 'All products are operational' After Over 24 Hours Of Downtime
Microsoft restored all products on Saturday following a massive global outage that disrupted Outlook and Microsoft 365 services worldwide due to a network upgrade issue.
By PTI
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: All Microsoft products became operational on Saturday, the company’s service health page showed, after a massive global outage that disrupted Outlook email and other workplace services, with the firm saying it was deeply sorry and blamed the incident on a network capacity upgrade issue.
The page read “All products are operational” on Saturday morning, including Microsoft 365 (business or enterprise) and consumer products.
We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions. Further updates can be found at MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 14, 2026
“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously,” Microsoft said in a post on X.
The company said the outage was a technical issue and was not related to cyber activity or to AI or agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced following a recent network change, it said.
Microsoft said it has addressed the underlying issue. Given the scale of demand, it restored services gradually and checked stability at each stage, which took longer but helped ensure a stable restoration, the company said.
We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete.— Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026
“Our investigation points to technical challenges and failure modes (cascading failures + thundering herds at our network perimeter) that made recovery more difficult than normal. I'm working closely with the engineering team to complete the full post-mortem. We will publish the post-mortem shortly, covering the step-by-step timeline and our many repair items to avoid similar outages in the future,” Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents and Platform, said in a post on X.
Microsoft’s status account on X said on Saturday that it continued to observe sustained service recovery and was monitoring for an extended period because of the severity of the incident. It said it was also watching the backlog of emails built up during the outage to make sure all of them were processed before it considered the issue resolved.
The outage, which began late on Thursday, had hit Indian airlines, financial services firms, and businesses. Domestic airlines IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air reported disruptions to email-based customer support, affecting their ability to receive or respond to some passenger queries. Air India temporarily rerouted email services to ensure customer communications continued reaching the airline, while flight operations were not reported to have been affected.
I want to share what we know so far. This was not a cyberattack or an issue caused by AI tooling. Our amazing team was able to work through a very challenging situation to restore service. Our investigation points to technical challenges and failure modes (cascading failures + thundering herds at our network perimeter) that made recovery more difficult than normal. I'm working closely with the engineering team to complete the full post-mortem. We will publish the post-mortem shortly covering the step-by-step timeline and our many repair items to avoid similar outages in the future. We take our responsibility to our customers seriously and will do everything we can to learn from this and prevent it going forward.— Charles Lamanna (@clamanna) November 13, 2026
Financial services firms also faced difficulties accessing research reports and conducting client interactions.
The disruption primarily affected Microsoft 365 features that interact with Exchange Online, the company’s cloud-based email platform. Users were unable to access mailboxes through Outlook on the web and desktop applications, and email delivery was delayed.
At its peak, the outage generated more than 1.3 lakh reports of Outlook problems on outage-tracking website Downdetector, with disruptions reported across 72-74 countries.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)