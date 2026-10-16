Microsoft Makes Windows 11 Faster Especially On PCs With Less Memory
Microsoft says Windows 11 is up to 20 per cent more responsive, helping PCs with 8GB of RAM most. A few Photos app arrives.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Micrsoft says the latest Windows 11update makes the system up to 20 per cent more responsive. The company has also added smarter Search, closer phone links, a new Photos app, gaming perks and better accessibility tools. Many of the changes were tested with the Windows Insider community and are now beginning to roll out widely.
Faster and lighter on memory
The tech giant says the speed improvements can be felt from the moment a PC starts. It also covers Start, File Explorer, Search, Snipping Tool, Microsoft 365, and Edge.
A big part of this comes from better use of memory The company says the change makes a real difference on PCs with 8GB of memory. Windows can now keep up to 2GB more of users' active data in memory instead of moving it to slower storage. This helps a PC stay quick as a user opens more apps or browser tabs.
On PCs with 8GB of memory or less, Widgets now load only when users open them. Microsoft says this frees up more than 200MB of memory for other work. It adds that reducing the memory footprint of Windows is now an explicit focus.
More controls and fewer interruptions
User can now personalise Start and the taskbar more, including choosing where the taskbar sits on the screen. Widgets are cleaner and quieter, so users have more say over what grabs their attention.
Windows Update has also improved. Users get more control over when updates happen. Microsoft says its now co-ordinates updated better to cut the number of restarts, and it is still reducing the time an update takes.
Bluetooth headphones work more reliably, with smoother pairing, reconnection, audio and calls. Pairing AirPods is said to be up to 15 seconds faster. Signing in with Windows Hello is easier, faster, and more reliable, for both face and fingerprint recognition. Microsoft is also working with hardware makers through its Driver Quality Initiative to improve driver stability, security, and performance.
Smarter Search
Windows Search on the taskbar is where many people start their tasks each day. The new version goes beyond finding things. It lets users act on results straight away.
For example, users can switch on dark mode or night light from the search results without opening Settings. Search can also help manage users workspace, such as minimising or arranging open windows. Soon it will let users to interact with a connected phone.
The new Search is open to Windows Insiders. Microsoft says it will reach more users later this year.
Phone and PC work together
Windows 11 now brings more of users phone to the desktop. They can reply to messages, answer calls, and open apps without picking up the phone. Messages and notifications from an Android phone or iPhone can be previewed in Start. A chat can be opened in its own window, so users can reply and get back to work.
Quick Settings lets users silence or ring a misplaced phone. With a supported Android phone, apps open in separate, resizable windows. Users can also browse phone files in File Explorer. When a user can take a photo on their phone, a PC notification lets them open it in one click. A feature called Resume helps to pick up supported tasks where a user has left off.
A new way to handle photos
The new Microsoft Photos app pulls images from users' PC and linked libraries into one fast Gallery. They can find a favourite image by describing it in their own words, or gather memories into albums to share.
The new Editor loads faster and offers simple but precise tools. Users can crop, fine-tune colours, remove a distracting object or use Relight to fix the lighting. Microsoft says the app launches up to 20 per cent faster. The redesigned Viewer is less cluttered, and sharing and printing are easy to reach.
Gaming offers
Advanced Shader Delivery aims to cut game load times by delivering precompiled shaders for supported titles such as Forza Horizon 6 and Gears of War: E-Day. To get the most from it, Microsoft says users must install the Xbox PC app before downloading a supported game and keep graphics drivers up to date.
To mark 25 years of Xbox, eligible Windows 11 PCs bought in the United States (US) from November, 2026, can claim 25 popular games at no extra cost. The collection is worth more than $500 and includes Skyrim Special Edition, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Some eligible devices cannot play every game in the set.
New tools for creating and working
Microsoft Ink Canvas lets users sketch and annotate with pen and touch. They can then use Copilot to turn their notes into visual or written output. It comes pre-installed on the Surface Pro 12-inch (2nd Edition) and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store for other supported devices.
Advanced haptics add small touch cues when a user snaps a window into place or align an object in PowerPoint. They work with supported accessories, including the Surface Mouse (2nd Edition) and Logitech MX Master 4.
Better accessibility
New accessibility updates aim to make PCs more comfortable for everyone. Screen Tint adds a colour overlay users can adjust. Magnifier can now keep a separate zoom level on each display, and contrast themes are a click away. Narrator reads maths with its structure intact and now supports braille displays that use the HID standard. This means people can set up a new PC on their own. To explore these settings, press the Windows key plus U.