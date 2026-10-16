ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Makes Windows 11 Faster Especially On PCs With Less Memory

Hyderabad: Micrsoft says the latest Windows 11update makes the system up to 20 per cent more responsive. The company has also added smarter Search, closer phone links, a new Photos app, gaming perks and better accessibility tools. Many of the changes were tested with the Windows Insider community and are now beginning to roll out widely.

The tech giant says the speed improvements can be felt from the moment a PC starts. It also covers Start, File Explorer, Search, Snipping Tool, Microsoft 365, and Edge.

A big part of this comes from better use of memory The company says the change makes a real difference on PCs with 8GB of memory. Windows can now keep up to 2GB more of users' active data in memory instead of moving it to slower storage. This helps a PC stay quick as a user opens more apps or browser tabs.

On PCs with 8GB of memory or less, Widgets now load only when users open them. Microsoft says this frees up more than 200MB of memory for other work. It adds that reducing the memory footprint of Windows is now an explicit focus.

More controls and fewer interruptions

User can now personalise Start and the taskbar more, including choosing where the taskbar sits on the screen. Widgets are cleaner and quieter, so users have more say over what grabs their attention.

Windows Update has also improved. Users get more control over when updates happen. Microsoft says its now co-ordinates updated better to cut the number of restarts, and it is still reducing the time an update takes.

Bluetooth headphones work more reliably, with smoother pairing, reconnection, audio and calls. Pairing AirPods is said to be up to 15 seconds faster. Signing in with Windows Hello is easier, faster, and more reliable, for both face and fingerprint recognition. Microsoft is also working with hardware makers through its Driver Quality Initiative to improve driver stability, security, and performance.

Smarter Search

Windows Search on the taskbar is where many people start their tasks each day. The new version goes beyond finding things. It lets users act on results straight away.

For example, users can switch on dark mode or night light from the search results without opening Settings. Search can also help manage users workspace, such as minimising or arranging open windows. Soon it will let users to interact with a connected phone.

The new Search is open to Windows Insiders. Microsoft says it will reach more users later this year.

Phone and PC work together