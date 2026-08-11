ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Set To Unveil Maia 300 AI Chip As Early As September This Year: Report

Hyderabad: Microsoft is gearing up to unveil its next-generation Maia 300 AI chip as early as this September, according to a report by The Information, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant launched the first generation of Maia AI chip in November 2023. However, since then it has been far behind from its competitors Alphabet and Amazon, with both making faster progress in scaling their custom AI chips.

The report notes that Google began recognising revenue from direct sales of its Tensor Processing Units in the quarter ending June, while Amazon has seen growing adoption of its own chips, including the Trainium series.

To support the rollout of the Maia 300 AI chip, the Nadella-led company is said to be in discussions with Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC to secure manufacturing capacity for more than 300,000 units, with deliveries expected in 2027.

Microsoft is also working to ramp up production substantially and is in talks with major cloud computing clients, including AI company Anthropic, to adopt the new chip.

Andrew Wall, general manager for Microsoft's Azure Maia division, said, “Microsoft continues to ⁠invest in custom silicon as part of our long-term AI infrastructure strategy. While we don’t ⁠share production ‌volumes, the figures reported don’t reflect the ​scale of our program." The report mentioned that TSMC was unavailable for comment outside of standard business hours.