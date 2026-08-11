Microsoft Set To Unveil Maia 300 AI Chip As Early As September This Year: Report
Microsoft is preparing to launch its next-generation Maia 300 AI chip this autumn, as per The Information's report, aiming to cut reliance on Nvidia.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft is gearing up to unveil its next-generation Maia 300 AI chip as early as this September, according to a report by The Information, citing people familiar with the matter.
The tech giant launched the first generation of Maia AI chip in November 2023. However, since then it has been far behind from its competitors Alphabet and Amazon, with both making faster progress in scaling their custom AI chips.
The report notes that Google began recognising revenue from direct sales of its Tensor Processing Units in the quarter ending June, while Amazon has seen growing adoption of its own chips, including the Trainium series.
To support the rollout of the Maia 300 AI chip, the Nadella-led company is said to be in discussions with Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC to secure manufacturing capacity for more than 300,000 units, with deliveries expected in 2027.
Microsoft is also working to ramp up production substantially and is in talks with major cloud computing clients, including AI company Anthropic, to adopt the new chip.
Andrew Wall, general manager for Microsoft's Azure Maia division, said, “Microsoft continues to invest in custom silicon as part of our long-term AI infrastructure strategy. While we don’t share production volumes, the figures reported don’t reflect the scale of our program." The report mentioned that TSMC was unavailable for comment outside of standard business hours.
Microsoft's longer-term ambitions are even more substantial, with the company reportedly targeting capacity for over one million Maia 300 units. However, these plans could be constrained by component shortages and the outcome of ongoing capacity negotiations with TSMC.
About Microsoft's Maia 200 chip
The Maia 300 will succeed the Maia 200, Microsoft's second-generation AI chip, which was unveiled in January. The chip was manufactured by TSMC using advanced 3-nanometre process technology and was notable for its generous allocation of SRAM — a fast type of memory known for boosting performance in AI systems that must handle large volumes of simultaneous user requests.
Microsoft's push into custom AI chips comes as major cloud providers increasingly look to design their own chips to reduce costs and reliance on external suppliers like Nvidia, whose graphics processing units have become both highly sought-after and expensive amid the AI boom.
By developing proprietary hardware, companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon hope to gain greater control over their AI infrastructure, improve efficiency, and potentially pass on cost savings to customers using their cloud platforms.