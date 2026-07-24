ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Expands In-House MAI Models For Everyday Tasks, Reducing Reliance On OpenAI and Anthropic

In a post on X, Nadella described the approach as a "Frontier Diffusion & Control" strategy. He argued that the future of enterprise AI depends not on relying solely on a single frontier model, but on optimising the entire AI system around specific use cases. He asked how the benefits of frontier AI could be spread across an entire product ecosystem now that software carries a real marginal cost. In his answer, he said, was to optimise the cost-to-outcome balance in real-world contexts, which means picking the right model for each task while also refining the context, skills, tools and agent systems built around it.

Hyderabad: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said the company is rapidly expanding the use of its in-house Microsoft AI (MAI) family of artificial intelligence (AI) models across GitHub Copilot, Excel, Outlook, and other Microsoft 365 services. This is being done to reduce the costs of running AI models while maintaining, and in some cases improving, performance when compared to frontier AI models.

According to Nadella, the MAI models have been developed with 'clean data lineage' and are designed to transfer learning from general-purpose capabilities to more specialised enterprise tasks. They are trained using reinforcement learning environments suited to individual products, allowing them to learn directly from real customer workflows rather than generic benchmarks. He said this method has already produced strong performance gains in GitHub Copilot and Excel.

Nadella describes this ongoing refinement process as "hill climbing," where AI systems are continuously improved through product-specific evaluations and reinforcement learning based on genuine customer interactions, rather than static or generic testing standards.

Nadella has clarified that MAI is not intended to replace frontier models from partners such as OpenAI and Anthropic. He said these frontier models remain part of the broader orchestration system alongside MAI, but stressed that the model itself is only one part of a larger performance system, which also includes memory, context, tools, skills and user interactions. This structure allows Microsoft to reserve costlier frontier models for the most demanding workloads, while sending everyday, high-volume tasks to more efficient in-house models. Nadella added that keeping components such as memory, context and product harnesses separate from the models themselves makes it easier to swap models in and out without disrupting how products perform, and ensures that performance can keep improving even if a specific model is replaced.

Nadella claims the approach is already producing measurable benefits, with MAI models matching or outperforming general-purpose frontier models in a number of use cases, while using significantly fewer computing resources, known as tokens. Early deployments have begun across GitHub Copilot, Excel and Outlook, and Nadella says it is gradually directing more user traffic to MAI models wherever they match or exceed the performance of frontier alternatives. The company added that it plans to extend the same approach to Copilot Chat, PowerPoint and other products in the near future.

Moreover, he explained that its MAI models for GitHub Copilot and Excel are trained using real product tools and customer workflows rather than relying solely on benchmark tests, allowing them to match or outperform general-purpose models on specific tasks while consuming fewer tokens. He said this same framework will also be made available to enterprise customers through Microsoft Foundry, allowing businesses to build their own AI agents using their own data, workflows and evaluation systems, mirroring the approach Microsoft has applied internally across its own products.