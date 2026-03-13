ETV Bharat / technology

Decode Lab Results: Microsoft Launches Copilot Health For Personalised AI Medical Insights

Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Health, a dedicated, secure space within its Copilot Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The new dedicated feature is designed to help users make sense of their personal health data through AI guidance. It collects data from users’ health records, wearable devices, and medical history and puts them into a single profile. The Copliot Health applies AI to surface patterns and generate actionable insights based on the gathered data.

Microsoft says the product is designed to complement rather than replace professional medical care by helping users arrive at consultations better informed and prepared.

Copilot Health is currently in a phased rollout in the United States for adults aged 18 and over, with a waitlist now open for early access.

Microsoft's consumer products already handle more than 50 million health-related queries daily. To improve response quality, the company has elevated content from credible health organisations across 50 countries, verified by its clinical team using standards set by the National Academy of Medicine. Answers include citations and expert-written cards from Harvard Health, alongside a real-time US provider directory enabling users to search for clinicians by speciality, location, language, and insurance coverage.