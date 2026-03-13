Decode Lab Results: Microsoft Launches Copilot Health For Personalised AI Medical Insights
Microsoft has launched Copilot Health, an AI-powered platform within Copilot that consolidates health records, wearable data, and medical history to deliver personalised, actionable insights.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Health, a dedicated, secure space within its Copilot Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The new dedicated feature is designed to help users make sense of their personal health data through AI guidance. It collects data from users’ health records, wearable devices, and medical history and puts them into a single profile. The Copliot Health applies AI to surface patterns and generate actionable insights based on the gathered data.
Microsoft says the product is designed to complement rather than replace professional medical care by helping users arrive at consultations better informed and prepared.
Copilot Health is currently in a phased rollout in the United States for adults aged 18 and over, with a waitlist now open for early access.
At some point, we've all stared at a test result we didn't understand. Worn a device that tracked everything but revealed little. Most of us don't need more data — we need clarity, and that's what Copilot Health is for. Meet the team of clinical experts building the experience.… pic.twitter.com/GaLhviZypu— Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) March 12, 2026
Microsoft's consumer products already handle more than 50 million health-related queries daily. To improve response quality, the company has elevated content from credible health organisations across 50 countries, verified by its clinical team using standards set by the National Academy of Medicine. Answers include citations and expert-written cards from Harvard Health, alongside a real-time US provider directory enabling users to search for clinicians by speciality, location, language, and insurance coverage.
How does Copilot Health work?
Copilot Health connects to more than 50 wearable devices — including Apple Health, Oura, and Fitbit — and integrates with over 50,000 US hospitals and healthcare providers via HealthEx, giving users access to visit summaries, medication lists, and test results. Comprehensive lab data is also available through Function — a membership-based health platform.
Microsoft's AI Diagnostic Orchestrator (MAI-DxO) highlights the platform's more advanced capabilities, with the company describing its long-term ambition as combining the breadth of a general physician with specialist-level depth. New AI features will only be released following rigorous clinical evaluation.
Privacy and Safety Protections
Microsoft says that Copilot Health operates in isolation from general Copilot, with encryption in transit and at rest, strict access controls, and on-demand data deletion. User data is not used for model training.
The platform has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification and was developed with input from more than 230 physicians across 24 countries. Microsoft has partnered with organisations including AARP and the National Health Council to ensure broad accessibility across diverse user groups.