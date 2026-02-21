ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Launches AI Skilling Programme For 2 Million Indian Teachers, 200,000 Institutions By 2030

New Delhi: Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft Elevate for Educators in India, an initiative designed to skill two million teachers and reach 200,000 schools and educational institutions by 2030, as part of Microsoft's broader commitment to equip 20 million people in India with AI skills.

India is the first country in Asia to launch the program.

As global conversations around AI increasingly focus on productivity and growth, the next chapter of AI adoption will be written in classrooms--where skills are built, judgment is shaped, and technology is learned responsibly. This shift is especially consequential in India, home to over 200 million students and nearly 10 million educators, making it the world's largest classroom.

Speaking on this announcement, Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft, said, "As AI becomes part of everyday learning, we want to ensure it strengthens education, preserves human judgment, and earns the trust of educators and learners. By taking AI at this scale across India, we want it to open new opportunities and deliver meaningful outcomes for teachers and students."

The announcement took place at CM Shri School, Pandara Road, New Delhi, with the program set to be scaled across all 75 CM Shri schools in the Capital.

Microsoft Elevate for Educators is designed to embed AI literacy, computational thinking, and responsible technology use into everyday teaching and learning--supporting India's ambition to become an AI-first nation while ensuring that AI adoption remains trusted, inclusive, and human-centred.