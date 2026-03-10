Microsoft Introduces 'Copilot Cowork' To Add Agentic AI to Outlook, Teams, And Excel
Microsoft has launched Copilot Cowork for Microsoft 365, an agentic AI tool that can autonomously plan and execute tasks across Outlook, Teams, and Excel.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has introduced Copilot Cowork, a new agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature for Microsoft 365. It is designed to do beyond basic AI responses and enables users to perform tasks automatically across apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Excel within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.
The announcement was also made by the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Satya Nadella, on X, who called it a "new way to complete tasks and get work done in M365".
Copilot Cowork: How does it work?
The Copilot Cowork is designed to help users delegate tasks directly to AI. Unlike conventional AI tools that generate responses or draft messages, Copilot Cowork converts a user's request into a structured plan and carries it out in the background.
It uses signals from emails, meetings, files and messages across Microsoft 365 apps, which is powered by a system called Work IQ, providing the AI with contextual awareness of a user's work environment. Operating across apps, including Outlook, Teams, and Excel, Copilot Cowork can review a user's calendar, identify scheduling conflicts, reschedule events and block out focus time once approved.
It can also gather earnings reports, analyst commentary and news sources, then compile them into a structured research summary. Users can monitor task progress through checkpoints, where they may review actions, approve changes, pause execution or respond to clarification requests from the system.
"When you hand off a task to Cowork, it turns your request into a plan and executes it across your apps and files, grounded in your work data and operating within M365’s security and governance boundaries," Satya Nadella explained.
Security and Compliance
Microsoft said Copilot Cowork operates within Microsoft 365's existing security and compliance framework. Permissions, identity checks, and company policies remain in effect when the AI acts on a user's behalf. All actions are logged for auditing, and the system runs within a protected cloud environment.
Microsoft mentions that it worked with Anthropic to integrate the technology behind Claude Cowork into Microsoft 365 Copilot. With multi-model advantage, Copilot hosts the best innovation from across the industry and chooses the right model for the job regardless of who built it. Copilot Cowork is currently being tested with a limited set of customers in Research Preview, and it will be available to more users in the Frontier program in late March 2026.