ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Introduces 'Copilot Cowork' To Add Agentic AI to Outlook, Teams, And Excel

Copilot Cowork ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has introduced Copilot Cowork, a new agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature for Microsoft 365. It is designed to do beyond basic AI responses and enables users to perform tasks automatically across apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Excel within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The announcement was also made by the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Satya Nadella, on X, who called it a "new way to complete tasks and get work done in M365". Copilot Cowork: How does it work? The Copilot Cowork is designed to help users delegate tasks directly to AI. Unlike conventional AI tools that generate responses or draft messages, Copilot Cowork converts a user's request into a structured plan and carries it out in the background.