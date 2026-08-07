ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft's Hyderabad Data Centre Goes Live As AI And Cloud Infrastructure Demand Grows In India

The new facility aims to strengthen the country's foundation for scalable and sovereign-ready AI. Microsoft said the new Azure location will give organisations the option to keep their data and services closer to home while they upgrade important systems, build new digital services, or use AI to improve business operations.

With the addition of this new facility, Microsoft now has the country's largest hyperscale cloud presence. It now operates a total of four cloud regions in the country, which include Central India (Pune), South India (Chennai), West India (Mumbai), and India South Central (Hyderabad). It also operates two data centres in partnership with Jio, named Jio India West and Jio India Central.

The launch comes at a time when demand for cloud and AI infrastructure is rising rapidly across industries. Microsoft said Azure has registered strong double-digit growth in India over the past two years, and the company expects momentum to strengthen further with the Hyderabad region now operational. Several large enterprises, including Adani Group, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and PB Pay, are among the early-access customers already using the new cloud region.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said that the new Microsoft India South Central data centre region is critical for organisations that need trusted infrastructure close to where data lives, teams work, and decisions are made to move AI projects from experimentation to deployment.

“Whether it is a Frontier Firm already running AI at scale or an enterprise taking its first steps, the question we hear most often is: how do we move faster from experimenting with AI to creating durable business value with AI? That requires trusted infrastructure close to where data lives, teams work and decisions are made. The Microsoft India South Central datacenter region is a critical part of that foundation, backed by Microsoft’s $20.5 billion investment commitment to India’s cloud and AI future," Chandok said.

With the announcement of the new data centre going live, Microsoft reiterated its carbon-negative, water-positive, and zero-waste targets for 2030. It said that the new India South Central facility in Hyderabad will feature enhanced mechanical cooling with air-cooled chillers, showcasing its commitment towards next-generation data centres that consume zero water for cooling.

The expansion of cloud infrastructure in India builds on Microsoft's investment commitments in India. Aimed at enhancing cloud and AI infrastructure across the country, the company had announced a $3 billion India investment in January 2025, followed by a $17.5 billion investment commitment in December 2025.