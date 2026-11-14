ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft ‘deeply sorry’ For Outage That Affected Millions Of Customers And Partners

New Delhi: Microsoft on Friday said they are “deeply sorry” for the outage that affected millions of customers and partners across the globe. In a post on X, the company said, “We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services”. Microsoft said this was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI agents.

“The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions,” the company informed.

“Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete,” the X post read.

It earlier saw encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected infrastructure. The mega outage, which began Thursday night, is linked to server health-check failures that caused affected servers to become unavailable. Microsoft initially attempted to address the problem by testing configuration changes and restarting affected servers. It also introduced an alternative health-check method, allowing some affected servers to return to service.

A prolonged Microsoft outage disrupted businesses, airlines and government operations across several countries on Friday, knocking out access to widely used services including Outlook, Teams and its AI assistant Copilot, as the technology giant struggled to restore normal operations hours after the disruption began.