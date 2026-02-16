AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft Executive Explains Next 3 Years Of AI Models And Job Impact
Puneet Chandok at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 highlighted coding as AI's primary impact, as it's changing how softwares are being developed.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence (AI) models are advancing at a striking pace, with exponential growth expected over the next three years, according to Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok.
Chandok spoke at the AI for Disaster Management: Anticipatory, Hyperlocal, Scalable session during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that began at the national capital on Monday.
He highlighted that the growth of AI models in recent months demonstrates how rapidly the technology is evolving.
"The models you have seen today, it's incredible and we are growing on. With AI, we have potentially the ability to grow and move on, and now the world is changing and ready to adopt it," he said.
Addressing the ongoing debate about whether AI systems are genuinely improving, Chandok insisted that progress is evident. "There is still debate on whether we are getting better with AI or not. I believe models are definitely getting better. You can see the change in the last six months. What you have seen today is remarkable. In the next three years, there are thousand X are coming in the AI sector," he said.
The Microsoft executive identified coding as AI's most significant current application, noting the technology's transformative impact on software development. "Biggest case in AI now is coding. The first use case is coding, and now it's becoming very interesting. AI is also becoming part of businesses. Digital colleagues through AI are becoming teammates in businesses," he said.
He suggested AI's capabilities could fundamentally alter professional services, citing legal document drafting as an example. "If AI can draft a legal document, your lawyer would not be needed. We have to think about the sovereignty at the company level. We are seeking the generations of the sovereignty model," Chandok added.
AI is increasingly being embedded into enterprise workflows and decision-making processes, marking a shift from cloud-first to AI-first business models, Chandok said. "The next generation of AI businesses will be built on AI, not just clouds," he added.
On concerns about job displacement, Chandok argued that AI would reshape rather than eliminate employment. "AI - it will not kill jobs, but will unbundle jobs. AI will end the charade. You and I have to bundle ourselves. If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything," he stated.
The Microsoft executive highlighted India's growing prominence in the global AI landscape, pointing to strong talent development and supportive policy frameworks. "What's happening in India is quite interesting. Here, real talent is coming up, policies are coming up. 59% businesses in India use AI agents. We have a huge pool of talent," he said.
The AI Impact Summit, which began on Monday in New Delhi, will host world leaders from over 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also attend the event.