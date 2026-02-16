ETV Bharat / technology

AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft Executive Explains Next 3 Years Of AI Models And Job Impact

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence (AI) models are advancing at a striking pace, with exponential growth expected over the next three years, according to Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok.

Chandok spoke at the AI for Disaster Management: Anticipatory, Hyperlocal, Scalable session during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 that began at the national capital on Monday.

He highlighted that the growth of AI models in recent months demonstrates how rapidly the technology is evolving.

"The models you have seen today, it's incredible and we are growing on. With AI, we have potentially the ability to grow and move on, and now the world is changing and ready to adopt it," he said.

Addressing the ongoing debate about whether AI systems are genuinely improving, Chandok insisted that progress is evident. "There is still debate on whether we are getting better with AI or not. I believe models are definitely getting better. You can see the change in the last six months. What you have seen today is remarkable. In the next three years, there are thousand X are coming in the AI sector," he said.

The Microsoft executive identified coding as AI's most significant current application, noting the technology's transformative impact on software development. "Biggest case in AI now is coding. The first use case is coding, and now it's becoming very interesting. AI is also becoming part of businesses. Digital colleagues through AI are becoming teammates in businesses," he said.