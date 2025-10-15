Microsoft Ends Support For Windows 10, Learn How To Easily Install Windows 11 On Your PC
Users who have enrolled on the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme will continue to receive security updates until 2026.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft’s popular operating system (OS) officially ended support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. This means users will no longer receive critical security updates by default on their PCs. Although the computer will continue to function normally, it will be vulnerable to malware and security threats without these essential patches.
The solution is upgrading to Windows 11, which is completely free if the PC meets the system requirements. Here are the details on how to switch from Windows 10 to Windows 11.
Windows 11: Compatibility and minimum requirements
Before attempting any upgrade, users should check whether their computer is compatible with Windows 11, as not all PCs that support Windows 10 are compatible with Windows 11. It requires at least a 1GHz dual-core 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, UEFI firmware, Secure Boot capability, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, a GPU that supports DirectX 12, and a high definition (720p) display with a diagonal of 9 inches, 8 bits per colour channel.
Users can check their computer’s compatibility by downloading the Microsoft PC Health Check app. If the PC qualifies to run Windows 11, the app will show a confirmation message. If not, users can explore alternative options like Extended Security Updates (ESU) or consider buying a new computer.
Microsoft announced the Windows 10 ESU programme last year. Users who enrolled in this programme will continue to receive security updates until 2026, after which they must switch to Windows 11.
|Processor
|1GHz or faster, 2 or more cores, 64-bit processor
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB or larger
|System firmware
|UEFI, Secure Boot capable
|TPM Version
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.
|Graphics card
|Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with a WDDM 2.0 driver
|Display
|High definition (720p) display with a diagonal of 9 inches or larger, 8 bits per colour channel
How to install Windows 11
Here are the steps to install Windows 11 on a PC:
|Step Number
|Name of the process/step
|Description
|1
|Open Settings
|On your PC, go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.
|2
|Alternative method
|You can also directly open the Updates page by tapping the Windows Update shortcut.
|3
|Check for updates
|Click on the Check for updates button.
|4
|Install the necessary updates
|If an update or firmware is available for your current Windows version (such as Windows 10), first install it, and then restart the process.
|5
|Preparing for Windows 11 Installation
|Once the device is ready, the Windows 11 installation option will appear.
|6
|Begin Download
|Click on the Download and install button.
|7
|Accept the license agreement
|When the Software License Terms prompt appears, click Accept and then click Install.
|8
|The Windows Update page will refresh.
|Once the installation begins, the Windows Update page will automatically refresh and display the upgrade process.
|9
|Restart
|Once the download and installation are completed, click on the Restart Now button to complete the Windows 11 installation.
Things to remember before upgrading to Windows 11
Here are the critical points to keep in mind before upgrading to Windows 11:
- Back up your data: Before switching to Windows 11, users should preserve their files and settings in case a technical issue occurs. Use an external hard disk or a cloud storage platform like Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive to back up important files, documents, and photos.
- Ensure adequate storage: Users should check whether their device has enough disk space for Windows 11 installation. To check storage, users can go to Settings>System>Storage. If the storage is low, then delete unnecessary files, uninstall unused programmes, or move data to an external or cloud storage.
- Install all pending Windows 10 updates: Users must ensure that their PC is updated with the latest Windows 10 security patches before upgrading to Windows 11. If not, then they should go to Settings>Update & Security>Windows Update and install all available updates. Doing this will ensure the device’s compatibility and reduce installation errors.
- Use a stable internet connection: It is recommended to use a reliable and wired internet connection rather than Wi-Fi, as Windows 11 is large and might take a considerable amount of time to download.
- 10-day rollback option: After upgrading to Windows 11, users have exactly 10 days to switch back to Windows 10, while keeping their files and data. After the expiration of this period, users will have to perform a clean install to return to Windows 10. So, users should plan accordingly and test Windows 11 thoroughly during this time.