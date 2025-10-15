ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Ends Support For Windows 10, Learn How To Easily Install Windows 11 On Your PC

Hyderabad: Microsoft’s popular operating system (OS) officially ended support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. This means users will no longer receive critical security updates by default on their PCs. Although the computer will continue to function normally, it will be vulnerable to malware and security threats without these essential patches.

The solution is upgrading to Windows 11, which is completely free if the PC meets the system requirements. Here are the details on how to switch from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

Windows 11: Compatibility and minimum requirements

Before attempting any upgrade, users should check whether their computer is compatible with Windows 11, as not all PCs that support Windows 10 are compatible with Windows 11. It requires at least a 1GHz dual-core 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, UEFI firmware, Secure Boot capability, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, a GPU that supports DirectX 12, and a high definition (720p) display with a diagonal of 9 inches, 8 bits per colour channel.

Users can check their computer’s compatibility by downloading the Microsoft PC Health Check app. If the PC qualifies to run Windows 11, the app will show a confirmation message. If not, users can explore alternative options like Extended Security Updates (ESU) or consider buying a new computer.