ETV Bharat / technology

'This Is Painful': Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Announces 3,200 Job Cuts As Part Of Major 'Reset'

FILE - A man walks past the Xbox logo at the Microsoft booth during the E3 game show in Los Angeles in 2013 ( AP Photo )

Hyderabad: A year after laying off over 9,000 employees, Microsoft is making further layoffs. The software maker is cutting around 4,800 employees, which makes up 2.1 per cent of its workforce. Most of the employees affected by these cuts are in Microsoft’s commercial sales business or the company’s Xbox division.

The layoffs at Xbox include 1,600 role eliminations. However, it will witness around 1,600 more layoffs later—bringing the total cutoffs at the gaming division to 3,200. Additionally, four studios will leave Xbox to new management.

This is part of a broader reorganisation designed to “reset” Xbox as it faces heightened competition, the company said Monday.

“Our business today is not healthy,” said a memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who took over the gaming division earlier this year. “We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses.”

Emphasising the efforts Xbox took over the years to expand, Sharma said that while the initiatives, including Game Pass and multi-platform portfolio, created value, they did not result in growth that was expected. Meanwhile, these efforts also weakened the core business for Xbox. So while the company added more teams, investment, and time, hoping for a better outcome, the industry now faces the "most severe hardware crisis in its history", prompting a "reset".

Notably, just like the smartphone industry, the gaming industry is also facing headwinds because of soaring prices for console components. Asha Sharma said that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges, and it is not possible to make all the necessary changes in a single day, which is why the company is only removing 1,600 employees while holding off on the rest until later this year.