Microsoft’s Copilot Will No Longer Be Available On WhatsApp Starting January 15 Next Year

WhatsApp's new policy will require Microsoft Copilot to be removed from the platform, and users will be required to export chats before January 15. ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: Microsoft announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Copilot, will no longer work on WhatsApp. This change will take effect on January 15, 2026. After this date, users will not be able to use Copilot on WhatsApp. This move is said to comply with Meta’s revised business Application Programming Interface (API) policies, which were updated last month.

According to a blog post shared by Microsoft, Meta’s guidelines clearly state that all Large Language Model (LLM) chatbots will no longer be allowed on WhatsApp, and as a result, Copilot will be discontinued. The tech giant has mentioned that it will ensure a seamless transition for its users and will continue to provide Copilot access on mobile, web, and PC.

After Meta implemented this policy, companies like OpenAI and Perplexity also removed their AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, OpenAI announced that it would remove ChatGPT from WhatsApp starting in January.