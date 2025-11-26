Microsoft’s Copilot Will No Longer Be Available On WhatsApp Starting January 15 Next Year
After Copilot’s removal from WhatsApp, users can access the AI chatbot via app, website, or Copilot on Windows.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Copilot, will no longer work on WhatsApp. This change will take effect on January 15, 2026. After this date, users will not be able to use Copilot on WhatsApp. This move is said to comply with Meta’s revised business Application Programming Interface (API) policies, which were updated last month.
According to a blog post shared by Microsoft, Meta’s guidelines clearly state that all Large Language Model (LLM) chatbots will no longer be allowed on WhatsApp, and as a result, Copilot will be discontinued. The tech giant has mentioned that it will ensure a seamless transition for its users and will continue to provide Copilot access on mobile, web, and PC.
After Meta implemented this policy, companies like OpenAI and Perplexity also removed their AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.
It is worth noting that a few days ago, OpenAI announced that it would remove ChatGPT from WhatsApp starting in January.
What should users do?
According to the blog post, Microsoft recommends that users keep a record of their conversations by exporting their chat history using WhatsApp’s built-in Export Chat feature before January 15, 2026.
The company states that users can access Copilot via its mobile and web versions. Copilot is also available on Windows by clicking the icon on the taskbar. The mobile version can be downloaded from the App Store on iOS and the Google Play Store on Android.
With Copilot, users can access features such as Copilot Voice, Vision, and Mico (a companion presence), as mentioned in the blog post.
According to Microsoft, Copilot on WhatsApp was being exploited through unauthenticated access. This meant that users did not log in, but simply started chatting with the AI chatbot.
The removal of Copilot from WhatsApp is a bit frustrating for users who preferred to do everything on WhatsApp, but it is clear that, due to Meta’s new policies, WhatsApp will no longer be an AI chatbot platform.