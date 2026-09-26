ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Unveils New Copilot With Home, Code And Autopilot Features

The Copilot Home and Code will roll out in the coming week via Microsoft's Frontier programme. ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced a major overhaul of its Copilot app, introducing three new features designed to change how people and organisations use Artificial Intelligence (AI) at work.

The updated app now includes Home, Code, and Autopilot. Home acts as a starting point where users can chat with Copilot or hand off larger tasks through a feature called Cowork. It also brings Word, Excel, and PowerPoint directly into the Copilot experience. This means users can create or edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without switching between apps.

Code allows anyone, not just software developers, to build small tools such as trackers, dashboards or automated workflows simply by describing what they need in plain language. It runs on the same technology behind GitHub Copilot and works within a secure, sandboxed environment inside a company's own systems.

Autopilot, which was previously known as Scout, is described as a digital teammate that can be assigned a name, role, and goal. It works independently, following up on tasks, managing schedules and keeping projects moving even when no one is actively using it. Autopilot operates from within a company's own systems and can be tagged in conversations across Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft tools, much like a colleague.

Home and Code will begin rolling out through Microsoft's Frontier programme in the coming week, while Autopilot moves into private preview by the end of the month.

Smarter tools inside Office apps

Microsoft is also improving Copilot's presence inside everyday Office tools. PowerPoint can now automatically keep slide decks, Excel shows users exactly what has changed when edits are made, and both apps can suggest ready-made charts or templates.