Microsoft Unveils New Copilot With Home, Code And Autopilot Features
Microsoft has launched a redesigned Copilot app with three new tools to help people and businesses build and manage AI-powered work more easily.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced a major overhaul of its Copilot app, introducing three new features designed to change how people and organisations use Artificial Intelligence (AI) at work.
The updated app now includes Home, Code, and Autopilot. Home acts as a starting point where users can chat with Copilot or hand off larger tasks through a feature called Cowork. It also brings Word, Excel, and PowerPoint directly into the Copilot experience. This means users can create or edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without switching between apps.
We’re building Copilot as a new OS for work that spans every model, every form factor, and every task. Today, we’re announcing our biggest update to Copilot to date, bringing four things together:— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 25, 2026
· Autopilot: proactive and long-running agent built for the enterprise
· Code:… pic.twitter.com/W2ClHHkCK3
Code allows anyone, not just software developers, to build small tools such as trackers, dashboards or automated workflows simply by describing what they need in plain language. It runs on the same technology behind GitHub Copilot and works within a secure, sandboxed environment inside a company's own systems.
Autopilot, which was previously known as Scout, is described as a digital teammate that can be assigned a name, role, and goal. It works independently, following up on tasks, managing schedules and keeping projects moving even when no one is actively using it. Autopilot operates from within a company's own systems and can be tagged in conversations across Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft tools, much like a colleague.
Home and Code will begin rolling out through Microsoft's Frontier programme in the coming week, while Autopilot moves into private preview by the end of the month.
Smarter tools inside Office apps
Microsoft is also improving Copilot's presence inside everyday Office tools. PowerPoint can now automatically keep slide decks, Excel shows users exactly what has changed when edits are made, and both apps can suggest ready-made charts or templates.
New Skills features bring specialist knowledge such as legal or financial expertise directly into these programmes.
Business data and connections
The updated Copilot draws on what Microsoft calls Microsoft IQ, a system that connects a company's data and workflows into one place. This includes Fabric IQ, which links Copilot to Power BI data, and new connections to Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. This allows the sales team and others to pull relevant information straight into their work without needing to search elsewhere.
A new plugin registry will also let businesses manage approved tools and extensions for Copilot from one central location.
Managing costs
Microsoft is introducing new ways for organisations to control how much they spend on AI tools. A standard subscription will cover everyday tasks such as quick questions and first drafts, using a system called Auto to balance cost, speed and accuracy. More advanced tools, including Cowork, Code, and Autopilot, will run on a separate, usage-based billing system for heavier, more complex tasks.
New cost-tracking features will also let administrators monitor spending, set usage limits for different teams, and give employees more visibility into their own AI usage.
Microsoft says more updates are on the way. A new feature called Today, launching in October, will act as a personal assistant that flags urgent tasks, drafts follow-up messages and proposes schedule changes automatically.
Meanwhile, an upgraded version of @Copilot in Microsoft Teams will allow entire teams to share context during conversations, helping colleagues understand past decisions and plan next steps without needing to repeat information.
Microsoft plans to share further details about these tools at its Ignite conference in San Francisco, running from November 17 to 20.