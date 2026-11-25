Microsoft Declares Code Red After Nearly 24-Hour Outage Hit Users Worldwide
Microsoft has activated a Code Red emergency mode after a day-long outage in November, aiming to fix major faults within one hour in future.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has switched to an internal emergency mode called Code Red after a major outage on November 12 and 13, 2026, disrupted users around the world for nearly 24 hours. Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 products stopped working during the incident.
The outage affected governments, companies, trading firms, and airlines, bringing work to a halt in several countries, including Australia, Japan, and the United States (US).
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption. The company said clearly that the fault was not caused by a cyberattack or an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent. The real cause was an undetected Windows scalability defect, which arrived in July 2026. Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft 365 Core, wrote in an internal message that it was the biggest customer-hitting event in the history of Exchange Online. He added that never before had so many people been cut off from an email service for so long, prompting Microsoft to declare Code Red.
We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026
What Code Red means?
Code Red is Microsoft's highest level of urgency, indicating that fixing these engineering weaknesses is now the company's top priority. In an internal memo, Amanda Silver, Corporate Vice President (CVP) for Microsoft 365 Core and Work IQ, described the incident response as a "fog of war". Top engineers sent more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats, yet struggled to see the complete picture because diagnostic data was scattered across many tracking systems.
After declaring Code Red, Microsoft launched five main workstreams. Three of them stand out:
- Better load shedding
- Spreading traffic across regions
- Building faster recovery systems
The company's biggest goal is now to fix any major global outage within an hour, using AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data quickly. Henderson will meet with the Substrate leadership team every day to track progress, alongside full weekly reviews.
We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete.— Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026
Microsoft has also identified another weakness that slowed down vital updates. In one recent case, it took five to six days to roll out an urgent patch worldwide. Now the company aims to roll out critical security fixes globally within an hour.
Impact on users
If Microsoft meets its Code Red targets, users will benefit from significantly faster recovery time and fewer prolonged disruptions during future service failures.