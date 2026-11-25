ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Declares Code Red After Nearly 24-Hour Outage Hit Users Worldwide

The tech giant plans to resolve global outages within an hour. ( Image Credit: AFP )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has switched to an internal emergency mode called Code Red after a major outage on November 12 and 13, 2026, disrupted users around the world for nearly 24 hours. Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 products stopped working during the incident.

The outage affected governments, companies, trading firms, and airlines, bringing work to a halt in several countries, including Australia, Japan, and the United States (US).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption. The company said clearly that the fault was not caused by a cyberattack or an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent. The real cause was an undetected Windows scalability defect, which arrived in July 2026. Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft 365 Core, wrote in an internal message that it was the biggest customer-hitting event in the history of Exchange Online. He added that never before had so many people been cut off from an email service for so long, prompting Microsoft to declare Code Red. What Code Red means? Code Red is Microsoft's highest level of urgency, indicating that fixing these engineering weaknesses is now the company's top priority. In an internal memo, Amanda Silver, Corporate Vice President (CVP) for Microsoft 365 Core and Work IQ, described the incident response as a "fog of war". Top engineers sent more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats, yet struggled to see the complete picture because diagnostic data was scattered across many tracking systems.