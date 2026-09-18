ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft CEO Nadella Lauds Seattle Tech Community's Strengthening Ties With India

New York: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella lauded Seattle's burgeoning technology community and its strengthening relationship with India as he addressed leading Indian-origin tech CEOs from across sectors including AI, quantum computing and enterprise software. Nadella was the guest of honour at a special event organised by the Consulate General of India in Seattle under the leadership of Consul General Prakash Gupta.

The event, titled ‘Ideas4India: Indian American Tech CEOs Forum | Unlocking the Tech Dividend’, held Thursday at the consulate premises, was a follow-up to the India AI Impact Summit that was organised in New Delhi in February. The event aimed to learn from the unique expertise pool of the Indian-American technology community based out of the Greater Seattle area.

Nadella said he was proud to have watched the Seattle technology community grow over roughly 35 years and was pleased to see it forming and strengthening its relationship with India, the consulate said in a press statement. Nadella described artificial intelligence as a general-purpose technology whose benefits would depend on its broad diffusion across countries, communities and sectors.

Addressing the event, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra welcomed the strong desire of Indian-origin tech CEOs and other forum participants to further deepen the India-US technology partnership. Kwatra reaffirmed India's commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure its AI Mission remains firmly anchored on the principles of inclusivity, openness, sovereignty, democratised access, safety and trust, the statement said.

The special forum brought together leading Indian-origin technology CEOs, several of whom have spent over three decades at the frontiers of cutting-edge technologies, including in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, aerospace and enterprise software.

More than 40 Indian-origin CEOs and CTOs participated in the forum, including from Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, OpenAI, Anthropic, Intel, Veeam Software, Helion, Rhythms AI, Zenoti, Anicca Data, SeekOut, Stanley and other leading technology companies in the Pacific Northwest.

Inventor of the USB-C drive, Ajay Bhatt, who was formerly with Intel, also participated in the deliberations.

"IDEAS4INDIA: Celebrating the Tech Titans of Seattle! Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, along with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, engaged with leading Indian-American tech CEOs, founders and innovators at the 1st IDEAS4INDIA: Unlocking the Tech Dividend Forum in Seattle. "Seattle’s foremost technology leaders shared ideas and perspectives on innovation, talent and opportunities that can contribute to India’s AI journey and strengthen India-US Tech partnership," the Seattle Consulate said in a post on X.

The forum was a first-of-its-kind gathering of Indian-American technology leaders in Seattle.