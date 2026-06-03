ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Build 2026: Windows, AI Models, Scout Agent, and Project Solara — Everything Announced At The Conference

Hyderabad: Microsoft kicked off its annual developer conference, Build 2026, with the announcement of a broad set of updates spanning Windows, artificial intelligence (AI) models, hardware, and experimental platforms. Instead of centring on a single product, the announcements collectively signal a transition in which AI moves from a feature to a foundational layer across the Windows ecosystem.

Windows Repositioned as an AI Platform

A substantial portion of the announcements addressed Windows itself, which Microsoft is increasingly positioning as a platform for AI workloads rather than purely a desktop operating system. New features include support for Linux containers through Windows Subsystem for Linux, updated configuration tools for development environments, and an Intelligent Terminal that integrates AI assistance directly into command-line workflows.

Microsoft also expanded its Windows AI APIs beyond devices with dedicated AI hardware, enabling a broader range of PCs to run AI-powered features such as speech recognition and video enhancement locally.

To support the deployment of AI agents on Windows, Microsoft outlined a set of security capabilities designed to ensure these systems operate within defined limits. These include agent containment through execution containers, identity management for AI agents, integration with Microsoft Entra and Intune, security protections through Microsoft Defender and Purview, and support for Windows 365-based agent environments.

Scout: An Always-On AI Agent

Microsoft introduced Scout, an always-on AI agent integrated across Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint. Unlike traditional assistants that require explicit prompts, Scout is designed to operate continuously in the background, drawing on emails, calendars, chats, and documents to understand user context.

According to Microsoft, Scout can help prepare for meetings, manage scheduling conflicts, draft emails, and surface relevant information without manual input. The company positions Scout within a new category of AI systems it calls "autopilots", designed to execute tasks on behalf of users rather than simply respond to queries.

Seven New MAI Models Introduced

Microsoft expanded its in-house AI capabilities with seven new first-party models under its Microsoft AI (MAI) family, available through Microsoft Foundry. These AI models take text, code, image, voice, and speech as inputs.