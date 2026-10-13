ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Announces Next-Generation Custom AI Chip Maia 300 For AI Inference Across Its Products And Services

Maia 300 AI chip wil launch in 2027. ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled its next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerator chip, Maia 300. The tech giant says it will expand the Azure Maia family of AI systems to multi-gigawatt deployments starting in 2027. This signals a push to cut Microsoft's dependency on companies like Nvidia and AMD for raw computing power necessary for AI tasks.

Along with this expansion, the company also says that Maia 300, the successor of the current Maia 200 AI chip, will become the main system for running AI inference across its products and services. For the unversed, inference is the step where a trained AI model answers questions and completes tasks for users.

The tech giant notes that it will begin deploying the new Maia 300 chips in 2027. Maia 300 Microsoft says the Maia 300 is a complete system built for new kinds of AI work. These include long-context reasoning, fast conversational replies and long, multi-step tasks carried out by AI agents. The tech giant expects it to deliver 40 per cent more tokens per megawatt than leading GPU-based systems. In a full 96-accelerator configuration, the AI system offers up to 7 times the rack-scale throughput of Maia 200. The Maia 300 chip is designed based on the experience learned from running the Maia 200 chip. Together, the two generations will support many more services, which include: Multi-step agentic work that helps GitHub offer coding tools more efficiently.

Cloud-scale model serving that helps Microsoft Foundry handle many types of models and setups.

Inference and data generation for the MAI team.

Fast replies that help Dragon Copilot ease the paperwork load on clinicians.