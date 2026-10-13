Microsoft Announces Next-Generation Custom AI Chip Maia 300 For AI Inference Across Its Products And Services
Microsoft will expand its Azure Maia AI chip system to multi-gigawatt scale from 2027, with Maia 200 live now and Maia 300 due next year.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled its next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerator chip, Maia 300. The tech giant says it will expand the Azure Maia family of AI systems to multi-gigawatt deployments starting in 2027. This signals a push to cut Microsoft's dependency on companies like Nvidia and AMD for raw computing power necessary for AI tasks.
Along with this expansion, the company also says that Maia 300, the successor of the current Maia 200 AI chip, will become the main system for running AI inference across its products and services. For the unversed, inference is the step where a trained AI model answers questions and completes tasks for users.
The tech giant notes that it will begin deploying the new Maia 300 chips in 2027.
Maia 300
Microsoft says the Maia 300 is a complete system built for new kinds of AI work. These include long-context reasoning, fast conversational replies and long, multi-step tasks carried out by AI agents. The tech giant expects it to deliver 40 per cent more tokens per megawatt than leading GPU-based systems.
In a full 96-accelerator configuration, the AI system offers up to 7 times the rack-scale throughput of Maia 200.
The Maia 300 chip is designed based on the experience learned from running the Maia 200 chip. Together, the two generations will support many more services, which include:
- Multi-step agentic work that helps GitHub offer coding tools more efficiently.
- Cloud-scale model serving that helps Microsoft Foundry handle many types of models and setups.
- Inference and data generation for the MAI team.
- Fast replies that help Dragon Copilot ease the paperwork load on clinicians.
Microsoft says AI is becoming a basic layer in every app and business process. Companies are moving beyond simple chat towards groups of agents that can reason, act and work together. This calls for infrastructure that is secure, efficient and able to change as models change.
Maia 300 is the third generation of the programme. It has an inference-first design for long context tasks that need a lot of memory. It balances computing power, memory speed, networking and energy use at cloud scale.
Key features of Maia 300
Several key strengths of the Maia 300 chip include:
- Less data movement: Moving data, rather than raw computing power, is now the main bottleneck in big inference systems. Maia 300 uses a software-defined dataflow design and AI-assisted tuning to cut data movement. Microsoft says this gives a clear performance-per-watt edge over traditional GPU designs.
- More memory speed per watt: Eight HBM4 memory stacks give a peak bandwidth of 18 terabytes (TB) per second within a 950-watt power limit. Built-in SRAM memory on the chip also reduces the load on the main memory.
- Chiplet design: Compute, memory control, and input and output now sit on separate chiplets. This improves efficiency, scale, and cost. The compute chiplets use TSMC's N2P process.
- Larger context: Support for low-precision formats, including an improved MXFP4, cuts memory and bandwidth needs. This allows bigger context windows and higher throughput within the same power limit.
- Networking at data centre scale: Networking works as part of the same dataflow design. Fast links between accelerators suit tensor parallelism, and a custom AI transport carries data between accelerators and racks. It uses Ethernet-based networking, so systems can grow from one rack to a whole data centre.
- More from every rack: One Maia 300 rack holds 96 accelerators within a 167-kilowatt power limit. It offers 27.6 TB of HBM memory and 1.7 petabytes (PB) per second of total memory bandwidth. This lets Microsoft serve more users and larger jobs from each rack, which improves the cost of growing its AI services.
Future plans
Microsoft links Maia to what it calls Frontier Transformation. The company says no single model, chip, or idea will define the future. It wants to offer an open platform that supports many models and chips, with each part tuned from the silicon up to the software agent. Its stated aim is to build responsible, affordable, and scalable tools that help people get more from AI.
Microsoft will share more on its strategy, technology trends and customer success at Microsoft Ignite 2026 next month.