Microsoft Announces Major Windows 11 Updates With Movable Taskbar, Smarter Copilot Integration, And Greater Update Control
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 updates for Windows Insiders, featuring a movable taskbar, reduced Copilot integration, and more user control over updates
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced several significant changes to its operating system (OS), Windows 11. The update covers everything from taskbar customisation, update management, to File Explorer performance and Copilot integration. These announcements were mentioned in a detailed blog post by Pavan Davuluri, Executive Vice President of Windows and Devices, which addressed Windows Insider users. It is worth noting that these changes are a direct response to user feedback gathered over recent months.
The updates are set to rollout to Windows Insider programme users this month and in April 2026. With the rollout of these updates, Microsoft aims to improve Windows 11’s quality, performance, and overall user experience.
Taskbar Can Now Be Moved
Microsoft has finally addressed one of the most requested changes in Windows 11. The tech giant has confirmed that users will soon be able to reposition the taskbar to the top, left, or right of the screen, ending the long-standing restriction that kept it fixed to the bottom. The feature had sat near the top of the Feedback Hub request list for years before Microsoft opted to act on it.
Copilot Integration Being Scaled Back
Microsoft says that it is pulling back the Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot, to places where it is genuinely useful rather than embedding it across every corner of the OS. The company is also removing buttons, menus, and shortcuts — used to access Copilot AI — for several native applications, including Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets, and Notepad. The move aims to declutter and fasten up the device by offering AI assistance only where it adds clear value.
Greater Control Over Updates
Microsoft is offering users significant control over Windows updates, as they have long frustrated users by interrupting work sessions or triggering automatic restarts at inconvenient moments. Changes include the option to skip updates during device setup, the ability to choose not to install updates when restarting or shutting down, an extended pause window for updates, and a reduction in automatic restart prompts and notifications.
File Explorer Improvements
File Explorer, one of the most frequently used components of Windows, is receiving a performance enhancement. The first round of improvements will bring faster launch times, reduced screen flicker, smoother navigation, and more reliable performance for everyday file management tasks.
Widgets and Feeds
Microsoft is making Windows Widgets less intrusive. The company will make Default settings quieter, giving users greater control over when and how widgets appear on screen. The Discover feed will also be personalised to surface only relevant content, reducing information overload.
Feedback Hub and Insider Programme
Microsoft has already begun rolling out its largest-ever update to the Feedback Hub for Windows Insider users. The redesigned hub is faster and simpler, making it easier to submit feedback, view community responses, and engage with the Windows team. Channel definitions within the Windows Insider Programme are also being clarified, with clearer access to new features and greater visibility into how user feedback influences product development.
Microsoft described these announcements as initial steps in a longer-term commitment to improving Windows 11 across quality, performance, and reliability throughout 2026. The company also noted it had recently held a meetup with Insiders in Seattle and plans to host similar events in cities around the world.