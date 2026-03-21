ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Announces Major Windows 11 Updates With Movable Taskbar, Smarter Copilot Integration, And Greater Update Control

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced several significant changes to its operating system (OS), Windows 11. The update covers everything from taskbar customisation, update management, to File Explorer performance and Copilot integration. These announcements were mentioned in a detailed blog post by Pavan Davuluri, Executive Vice President of Windows and Devices, which addressed Windows Insider users. It is worth noting that these changes are a direct response to user feedback gathered over recent months.

The updates are set to rollout to Windows Insider programme users this month and in April 2026. With the rollout of these updates, Microsoft aims to improve Windows 11’s quality, performance, and overall user experience.

Taskbar Can Now Be Moved

Microsoft has finally addressed one of the most requested changes in Windows 11. The tech giant has confirmed that users will soon be able to reposition the taskbar to the top, left, or right of the screen, ending the long-standing restriction that kept it fixed to the bottom. The feature had sat near the top of the Feedback Hub request list for years before Microsoft opted to act on it.

The update allows Insiders to move the taskbar to top, left, or right of the screen. (Image Credit: Microsft)

Copilot Integration Being Scaled Back

Microsoft says that it is pulling back the Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot, to places where it is genuinely useful rather than embedding it across every corner of the OS. The company is also removing buttons, menus, and shortcuts — used to access Copilot AI — for several native applications, including Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets, and Notepad. The move aims to declutter and fasten up the device by offering AI assistance only where it adds clear value.

Greater Control Over Updates