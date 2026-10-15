ETV Bharat / technology

Microplastics Are Inside All Of Us, And Scientists May Have Found How They Cause Biological Harm

Hyderabad: A new study suggests that microplastics may not be chemically inert as was previously thought and can actually cause biological harm when they are in bottled water or when they are absorbed into the bloodstream.

Back in 2024, scientists used a laser-based microscope technology to find that a litre of bottled water contained over 2 lakh detectable plastic fragments, mostly nanometre-sized. The study garnered widespread attention and helped make the fight against microplastics a public health priority.

Subsequent research in prominent journals found links between micro/ nanoplastic exposure and heart attack, stroke, dementia, and brain tumours. However, given their supposed inertness, the mechanism by which microplastics could contribute to these illnesses had been unclear. The new study, published in the journal Nature, specifies a previously overlooked mechanism to fill that gap.

The findings suggest a potential mechanism for biological damage from microplastics (Getty Images)

Researchers from Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley, have found that when plastic breaks into smaller particles—microplastics (smaller than 5 millimetres) or nanoplastics (smaller than 1 micrometre or 1000 nanometres)—they can react with surrounding water to generate highly reactive molecules. Their study explains that contact between the water and plastic creates an environment that facilitates electron transfer and the formation of reactive radicals. When plastics break into smaller particles, their surface area increases relative to their volume, creating more sites where these reactions can occur.

The findings could inform the development of safer plastics (Getty Images)

Since microplastics and nanoplastics exist throughout the food system due to widespread use of plastics, including in food packaging and bottled water, these tiny plastic particles are found in almost all humans globally. These particles enter through ingestion, inhalation, and absorption. An old study even detected their presence in a wide range of organs, tissues, and fluids, including brain, heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, testicles, blood, breast milk, semen, urine, and stool.