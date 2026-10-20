ETV Bharat / technology

MHA Warns Against Cyber Fraud Through Fake Welfare Scheme Ads On Facebook, Instagram

Representational Image ( Image Credit: ANI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an advisory warning people against financial fraud through deceptive advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that use manipulated or deepfake videos of prominent public and political figures, including the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Chief Ministers, to promote fake government welfare schemes and promise financial assistance.

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the MHA issued the advisory pointing out that the fraudsters deceive victims into paying purported taxes, processing fees, registration charges and other expenses to receive the promised benefits. In some cases, the advisory says, victims are lured through fake cashback rewards and scratch-card or spin-and-win contests and tricked into approving Unified Payments Interface (UPI) collect requests, resulting in money being debited from their accounts.

The advisory also cautioned people to exercise extreme care if they receive calls from international numbers, particularly those beginning with +92, Pakistan's country code, from individuals claiming to represent public figures or their offices. According to the advisory, fraudsters circulate advertisements, primarily on Meta platforms, featuring manipulated videos that falsely show public figures announcing or promoting welfare schemes intended to provide financial assistance to needy people. Some advertisements contain phone numbers, while others redirect users to fraudulent websites to claim the purported benefits or rewards. Victims are contacted through phone calls or WhatsApp chats, or redirected to websites offering fake scratch-card and spin-and-win contests, it said, adding, "In several cases, callers using international numbers, particularly +92 (Pakistan) numbers, claim that the victims have been randomly selected to receive financial assistance."