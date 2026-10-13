MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 17.89 Lakh
JSW MG has introduced the Windsor EV Indulge Edition in India, which features several exterior, interior, and convenience features exclusive to this special edition.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: JSW MG has launched a special limited edition model for its popular electric vehicle (EV), the MG Windsor, called the Indulge Edition, in India. Compared to the standard model, the special edition EV features a new exterior paint finish, a new cabin upholstery colour scheme, and several additional convenience features.
JSW MG says only 300 units of the Windsor EV Indulge Edition will be available for sale.
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Price
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately Rs 89,000 more expensive than the Windsor Essence trim with a 38 kWh battery pack.
Business Class just got more indulgent. Introducing the limited-edition MG Windsor Indulge EV. Crafted for those who believe every journey deserves something extra. #MGWindsorIndulgeEV #MGMotorIndia #MorrisGaragesIndia https://t.co/eDo8RbVMIY— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 13, 2026
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: What's new?
The special edition EV has been introduced with a new Shadow Gold exterior paint finish. Blacked-out elements such as the roof, outer rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and 18-inch alloy wheels complement the whole colour scheme. On the front, the special edition EV features a Chrome Grille accent, while the sides sport body-side chrome mouldings, making it stand out from the standard model.
It features "Indulge" badging on the rear quarter glass at the EV's C-pillar.
One of the main additions in its interior is a roof-mounted folding display, called Prive Screen, aimed at content consumption for rear passengers, claimed to be a segment-first feature.
Indulgence, with a personal touch. Introducing a new dimension of comfort with the Privé Screen in the limited-edition Windsor Indulge EV. #MGWindsorIndulgeEV #MGMotorIndia #MorrisGaragesIndia https://t.co/DO7osUo1Kw— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 12, 2026
The special edition EV carries a dual-tone Urban Tan and Black upholstery theme. The front headrests feature "Indulge" embroidery, along with themed Aero-lounge cushions and neck pillows for both front and rear passengers.
In addition to these, the special edition includes 3D floor mats, rear sunshades, and leather key covers, matching the overall theme.
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Convenience and safety features
The core convenience and safety features of the Indulge Edition are identical to the standard Windsor EV. Key convenience features include a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof, and more.
Key safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake (EPB), and more.
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Battery pack and specifications
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition carries a 38kWh battery pack. It features a single electric motor, which produces 136 PS of power and 200Nm of torque. The EV has a claimed range of 332km.