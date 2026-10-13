ETV Bharat / technology

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 17.89 Lakh

MG will sell only 300 units of the Windsor EV Indulge Edition in India. ( Image Credit: JSW MG Motor India )

Hyderabad: JSW MG has launched a special limited edition model for its popular electric vehicle (EV), the MG Windsor, called the Indulge Edition, in India. Compared to the standard model, the special edition EV features a new exterior paint finish, a new cabin upholstery colour scheme, and several additional convenience features.

JSW MG says only 300 units of the Windsor EV Indulge Edition will be available for sale.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Price

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which is approximately Rs 89,000 more expensive than the Windsor Essence trim with a 38 kWh battery pack.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: What's new?

The special edition EV has been introduced with a new Shadow Gold exterior paint finish. Blacked-out elements such as the roof, outer rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and 18-inch alloy wheels complement the whole colour scheme. On the front, the special edition EV features a Chrome Grille accent, while the sides sport body-side chrome mouldings, making it stand out from the standard model.

It features "Indulge" badging on the rear quarter glass at the EV's C-pillar.

One of the main additions in its interior is a roof-mounted folding display, called Prive Screen, aimed at content consumption for rear passengers, claimed to be a segment-first feature.