MG Unveils All-New Majestor In India: Design, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: JSW MG has unveiled the Majestor in India. The all-new seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) enter the premium segment and is set to compete against the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line in the domestic market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi. The automaker has positioned the Majestor above its current flagship SUV, the Gloster. Upon the arrival of this SUV, MG’s domestic portfolio will consist of five Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered SUVs, including Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, and the Majestor.

MG Majestor: Booking and price details

The MG Majestor can be pre-reserved for Rs 41,000 via the company’s official website. Customers who pre-reserve will receive several benefits, such as a 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5 years of Roadside assistance, and 5 free services with no labour costs. Along with these, they also receive an exclusive invitation to the ICICI Emerald credit card and priority delivery.

Pre-Reservation amount Benefits Rs 41,000 5-year unlimited km warranty 5-years of Roadside assistance 5 free services with no labour costs Exclusive invite for ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit card at nil joining fee Priority delivery Access to Exclusive Previews

MG will announce the prices in April 2026, with deliveries starting in May 2026.

MG Majestor: Design and dimensions