MG Unveils All-New Majestor In India: Design, Features, Specifications
The MG Majestor comes in four colour options: Black Ash, Black Metal, Concrete Grey, and Pearl White
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: JSW MG has unveiled the Majestor in India. The all-new seven-seater Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) enter the premium segment and is set to compete against the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line in the domestic market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi. The automaker has positioned the Majestor above its current flagship SUV, the Gloster. Upon the arrival of this SUV, MG’s domestic portfolio will consist of five Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered SUVs, including Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, and the Majestor.
MG Majestor: Booking and price details
The MG Majestor can be pre-reserved for Rs 41,000 via the company’s official website. Customers who pre-reserve will receive several benefits, such as a 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5 years of Roadside assistance, and 5 free services with no labour costs. Along with these, they also receive an exclusive invitation to the ICICI Emerald credit card and priority delivery.
|Pre-Reservation amount
|Benefits
|Rs 41,000
|5-year unlimited km warranty
|5-years of Roadside assistance
|5 free services with no labour costs
|Exclusive invite for ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit card at nil joining fee
|Priority delivery
|Access to Exclusive Previews
MG will announce the prices in April 2026, with deliveries starting in May 2026.
MG Majestor: Design and dimensions
The Majestor has an upright stance with a muscular front bumper. It features a vertically stacked split LED headlight design with Dragon eye LED DRLs, and Tribeam LED headlamps integrated into the mosaic matrix grille and sculpted bonnet. Other highlights include skid plates, chrome-finished side steps, roof rails, black cladding on wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
At the rear, the SUV carries "Morris Garage" and "Majestor" badging on the tailgate along with connected LED taillamps.
The terrain doesn't choose you. You choose the terrain.— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 12, 2026
MG Majestor, the D+ SUV that turns every obstacle into an opportunity, every challenge into a statement.
Command isn't about handling what comes.
It's about making sure nothing can stop you.
MG Majestor | Never Go… pic.twitter.com/BovXBqGorP
Built on a high-tensile ladder-frame chassis, the Majestor offers rigidity and passenger protection during impacts. MG claims it is the tallest, widest, and longest D+ SUV, measuring 5,046mm in length, 2,016mm in width, and 1,876mm in height.
MG Majestor: Interior and features
The cabin features smoked ebony interiors, leather upholstery, ventilated seats with multi-mode massage, and more. It comes in six and seven-seater configurations.
For convenience, the new SUV features a dual display for the instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, Galaxy View panoramic sunroof, a 12-way driver seat with memory function, and more.
In terms of safety, the Majestor features Level 2 ADAS, which includes lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, intelligent headlamp control, and more.
MG Majestor: Specifications
The MG Majestor comes in 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrains. It shares the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine used in the Gloster. The new SUV produces a peak power output of 215 bhp and 478 Nm of peak torque, mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission.