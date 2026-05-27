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MG MAJESTOR Launched In India As Country's First D+ SUV, Priced From Rs 40.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor has launched the MG MAJESTOR, India's first D+ SUV, with the 4x2 and 4x4 automatic top trims. They come in four colours.

MG MAJESTOR Launched In India As Country's First D+ SUV, Priced From Rs 40.99 Lakh
MG Majestor launched in India. (Image Credit: MG Motor)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor earlier this year, revealed the all-new Majestor, in India, but now the company has officially launched it. The MG Majestor is India's first D+ SUV, which is designed with an “imposing road presence”, “advanced engineering”, and “enhanced all-terrain capability”. It comes in 4x2 and 4X4 automatic transmission variants. Both models come in Savvy, top trim. MG Motor offers the Majestor in 6 and 7 seater configurations with the 4x4 exclusively in 7-seater form.

MG Majestor: Price, availability, ownership programme

The MG Majestor 4x2 Automatic top trim is priced at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 4x4 Automatic top trim costs Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash colours. Bookings for the vehicle can be done via MG Motor’s official website (mgmotor.co.in) or by visiting the nearest authorised MG dealership.

JSW MG Motor says that the MAJESTOR is backed by the MG Shield programme. It covers a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. An assured buyback programme offering up to 70 per cent value is also available.

DrivetrainVariantGearboxPrice (ex-showroom)Seating configuration
4x2Savvy8-speed AutomaticRs 40.99 lakh6-seater
4x27-seater
4x4Rs 44.99 lakh7-seater (only)

MG Majestor: Dimensions

The main highlight of the SUV are its dimensions. It measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. This makes it the first D+ SUV in India. It features a Mosaic Matrix Grille, Dragon Eyes DRLs, Tri-beam headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels on the exterior.

MG Majestor: Interior and Convenience features

The cabin features a black-themed interior with plush leather upholstery, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12 JBL surround-sound speakers, dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet, and more than 75 iSMART connected features are standard across the lineup.

MG Majestor: Safety Features

The MAJESTOR is equipped with Level 2 ADAS — a first for the D+ SUV segment in India. It also sports a 360-degree HD camera, ESP with ABS, EBD, TCS, and RMI. An Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold and a column gear shifter are also included.

MG Majestor: Powertrain and Off-Road Capabilities

The MAJESTOR is powered by a twin-turbo diesel engine, which produces a power output of 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The intelligent 4WD system on the top variant supports 10 off-road modes, switching automatically between 2WD and 4WD depending on road conditions.

The 4x4 variant is the first in its segment to offer triple differential locks — front, rear, and centre — alongside Crawl Control Mode, 219 mm of ground clearance, and an 810 mm water wading capacity, making it suited for challenging terrain.

Also Read: Ferrari Luce - The First Electric Vehicle From The Italian Automaker, Offers 1,035bhp And 530km Range

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