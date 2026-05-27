ETV Bharat / technology

MG MAJESTOR Launched In India As Country's First D+ SUV, Priced From Rs 40.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor earlier this year, revealed the all-new Majestor, in India, but now the company has officially launched it. The MG Majestor is India's first D+ SUV, which is designed with an “imposing road presence”, “advanced engineering”, and “enhanced all-terrain capability”. It comes in 4x2 and 4X4 automatic transmission variants. Both models come in Savvy, top trim. MG Motor offers the Majestor in 6 and 7 seater configurations with the 4x4 exclusively in 7-seater form.

MG Majestor: Price, availability, ownership programme

The MG Majestor 4x2 Automatic top trim is priced at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 4x4 Automatic top trim costs Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash colours. Bookings for the vehicle can be done via MG Motor’s official website (mgmotor.co.in) or by visiting the nearest authorised MG dealership.

JSW MG Motor says that the MAJESTOR is backed by the MG Shield programme. It covers a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. An assured buyback programme offering up to 70 per cent value is also available.

Drivetrain Variant Gearbox Price (ex-showroom) Seating configuration 4x2 Savvy 8-speed Automatic Rs 40.99 lakh 6-seater 4x2 7-seater 4x4 Rs 44.99 lakh 7-seater (only)

MG Majestor: Dimensions

The main highlight of the SUV are its dimensions. It measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. This makes it the first D+ SUV in India. It features a Mosaic Matrix Grille, Dragon Eyes DRLs, Tri-beam headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels on the exterior.