MG Hector Tomahawk, Brand's First Vehicle Based On ADAPT Platform, Launched In India Starting At Rs 19.49 Lakh
JSW MG has introduced Hector Tomahawk, its first vehicle built on the new modular ADAPT platform, made specifically for India.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: JSW Morris Garages (JSW MG) India has expanded its range of vehicles in India by launching the Hector Tomahawk. It is the first vehicle based on the company's new ADAPT architecture. The SUV comes in an electric powertrain, based on the global SUV named Starlight 560 and the Eksion sold by Wuling in Southeast Asian markets.
For the unversed, the ADAPT or Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology, unveiled in July 2026, is JSW MG's modular architecture designed to carry multiple new energy vehicles (NEVs), including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid EVs (HEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), and range-extender EVs (REEVs) for the Indian market.
MG Hector Tomahawk: Price, availability
The MG Hector Tomahawk comes in two seating configurations: five-seater and seven-seater. The five-seater, which comes in a single Essence trim, is priced at Rs 22.99 lakh. The seven-seater model that comes in three variants — Excite, Exclusive, and Essence — costs Rs 19.49 lakh, Rs 21.99 lakh, and 23.49 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.
|Seating
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|5-seater
|Essence
|Rs 22.99 lakh
|7-seater
|Excite
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Exclusive
|Rs 21.99 lakh
|Essence
|Rs 23.49 lakh
(This is a developing article.)