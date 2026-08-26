ETV Bharat / technology

MG Hector Tomahawk, Brand's First Vehicle Based On ADAPT Platform, Launched In India Starting At Rs 19.49 Lakh

Hyderabad: JSW Morris Garages (JSW MG) India has expanded its range of vehicles in India by launching the Hector Tomahawk. It is the first vehicle based on the company's new ADAPT architecture. The SUV comes in an electric powertrain, based on the global SUV named Starlight 560 and the Eksion sold by Wuling in Southeast Asian markets.

For the unversed, the ADAPT or Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology, unveiled in July 2026, is JSW MG's modular architecture designed to carry multiple new energy vehicles (NEVs), including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid EVs (HEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), and range-extender EVs (REEVs) for the Indian market.