ETV Bharat / technology

MG Astor May Soon Be Discontinued In India, Replacement To Launch In 2027

Hyderabad: JSW MG is set to discontinue the compact/mid-size SUV, MG Astor, in India. According to media reports, weaker customer response and low demand have led to the decision. The automaker launched the Astor in 2021 to compete against other mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq in the Indian car market, but it struggled to make its place in the segment.

MG 's data released between September 2025 and September 2026 reveal that the average monthly sales of the Astor stood at only 112 units, reflecting the challenges it faced in the highly competitive mid-size segment.

JSW MG initially offered the Astor in two petrol engine options. The first was a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) petrol engine that produces 110bhp of power, while the second was a punchier 1.3-litre turbo engine that produced 140bhp.

The automaker discontinued the turbo variant in February 2025, leaving the NA engine as the sole option. The remaining NA engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) gearbox. On the other hand, the discontinued turbo engine was offered exclusively with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The limited engine option put the Astor at a distinct disadvantage against its rivals that offer a wider engine range, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and hybrid options.

MG Astor's replacement to launch in 2027

The discontinuation of the MG Astor does not mean the automaker is exiting the mid-size SUV segment. MG is reportedly developing a replacement for the SUV. Reports suggest that the new model will be built on the company's Sigma platform, which supports internal combustion, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. The new model could be launched in 2027, providing MG a new chance to compete in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.