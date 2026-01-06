Meteor Showers, Eclipses, And Planetary Alignment: Rare Celestial Events To Watch In 2026
2026 will feature a series of major astronomical events, including a lunar eclipse, two solar eclipses, and multiple meteor showers and planetary alignments.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2026 is going to be a visual treat for sky watchers and astronomy enthusiasts. Last week, the world residing in the northern hemisphere witnessed the peak of the Quadrantid Meteor Shower, with over 100 meteors illuminating the night sky every hour. The event was also visible to stargazers in India in the early hours of Sunday, January 4, 2026. The rest of the year is packed with such astronomical events, including solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse, and planet-spotting windows alongside several more meteor showers. Let's take a look at the upcoming astronomical events.
January 10: Jupiter at Opposition
The solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter, will reach opposition on January 10. It will be visible all night, shining at its maximum brilliance of magnitude 2.7. Jupiter is perfectly placed for Northern Hemisphere observers, located in Gemini, the Twins and climbing above 60° in altitude before midnight.
February 17: Annular Solar Eclipse
On February 17, 2026, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.
February 28: Planets Line Up
On 28 February in the northern hemisphere, six planets will be in alignment and visible in the night sky. Right after sunset, you can watch for Venus, Mercury, and Saturn in the west. The trio will hang low, in a tight grouping near the horizon. Notably, all three will be visible to the unaided eye.
March 3: Total Lunar Eclipse
On March 3, 2026, a “blood moon” total lunar eclipse will be visible, with the lunar surface glowing red for 58 minutes, with the best views from western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia, and the Pacific. It will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2029.
March 8: Conjunction of Venus and Saturn
Venus and Saturn will appear within roughly 1 degree of each other in the sky, about the width of a thumb held at arm’s length, on March 8, 2026.
April 21 to 22: Lyrid Meteor Shower
The Lyrid meteor shower will peak the night of April 21 to 22. This year is expected to be a normal year, reaching as many as 18 meteors per hour under dark skies. The Moon will appear to be only slightly lit and will set before the shower’s peak visibility, so it should not interfere much with the display. This shower’s visibility is mostly limited to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere. The best time to watch the Lyrids will be in the hours after midnight and before dawn on April 22.
May 31: Full Blue Micro-Moon
May will have two full moons, as the 29.5-day lunar cycle is shorter than most months, creating an occasional month with a double moon referred to as a "blue moon." This one will appear smaller because of the distance between the Earth and the Moon. It's the converse effect of a supermoon.
June 9: Venus-Jupiter Conjunction
On the evenings of June 8 and 9, Venus and Jupiter will appear just over 1 degree, or a pinky finger’s distance, from each other above the western horizon.
July 30 -31: The Southern Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower
The Southern Delta Aquariids, often referred to as the Delta Aquariids or δ-Aquariids, are among the most reliable and long-lasting meteor showers of the year. While they don’t feature a sharp peak, their activity remains steady from late July through early August. In 2026, the shower will be especially captivating, as it peaks on the same night as the Alpha Capricornids, offering a rare double display of shooting stars. The Delta Aquariids are expected to reach their maximum activity on July 30, 2026. They are best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, where the radiant point in the constellation Aquarius rises higher and remains visible longer throughout the night.
August 12: Total Solar Eclipse
For the first time in over 25 years, a total solar eclipse will be visible from mainland Europe on August 12, 2026. This celestial event will be special for Europe as the last such phenomenon occurred in August 1999.
August 12-13: Perseid Meteor Shower
The peak activity of the Perseid Meteor Shower will coincide with a new moon from August 12 to 13. That means lunar light won’t interfere with the show as it did in 2025. From a remote area with dark skies, these settings could deliver up to around 90 meteors per hour. The duration of the shower is from July 14 to September 1.
September 8: Moon near the Beehive Cluster
On September 8, the 10 per cent illuminated Moon will be close to the Beehive Cluster (mag 3.1) in the sky. The distance between the objects will be 0°42'. You can observe them with the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars in the constellation Cancer.
October 21: The Orionid Meteor Shower
The peak of the Orionid Meteor Shower in 2026 will be on October 21—visible to viewers in both the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. However, since the Moon will look mostly lit up, brightening the night sky, it may be harder to spot this shower.
November 25: Uranus at Opposition
Uranus will be at its brightest and most visible of the entire year. It will still be relatively dim and so only visible to most naked-eye stargazers under a very dark sky. However, it will be easier to spot with binoculars or a telescope.
December 22-23: The Ursid Meteor Shower
The Ursids meteor shower is active annually between December 17 and December 24. The shower usually peaks around December 23. At its peak, observers may be able to view as many as 10 meteors in an hour.