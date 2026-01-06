ETV Bharat / technology

Meteor Showers, Eclipses, And Planetary Alignment: Rare Celestial Events To Watch In 2026

Hyderabad: The year 2026 is going to be a visual treat for sky watchers and astronomy enthusiasts. Last week, the world residing in the northern hemisphere witnessed the peak of the Quadrantid Meteor Shower, with over 100 meteors illuminating the night sky every hour. The event was also visible to stargazers in India in the early hours of Sunday, January 4, 2026. The rest of the year is packed with such astronomical events, including solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse, and planet-spotting windows alongside several more meteor showers. Let's take a look at the upcoming astronomical events.

January 10: Jupiter at Opposition

The solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter, will reach opposition on January 10. It will be visible all night, shining at its maximum brilliance of magnitude 2.7. Jupiter is perfectly placed for Northern Hemisphere observers, located in Gemini, the Twins and climbing above 60° in altitude before midnight.

February 17: Annular Solar Eclipse

On February 17, 2026, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

February 28: Planets Line Up

On 28 February in the northern hemisphere, six planets will be in alignment and visible in the night sky. Right after sunset, you can watch for Venus, Mercury, and Saturn in the west. The trio will hang low, in a tight grouping near the horizon. Notably, all three will be visible to the unaided eye.

March 3: Total Lunar Eclipse

On March 3, 2026, a “blood moon” total lunar eclipse will be visible, with the lunar surface glowing red for 58 minutes, with the best views from western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia, and the Pacific. It will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2029.

March 8: Conjunction of Venus and Saturn

Venus and Saturn will appear within roughly 1 degree of each other in the sky, about the width of a thumb held at arm’s length, on March 8, 2026.

April 21 to 22: Lyrid Meteor Shower

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak the night of April 21 to 22. This year is expected to be a normal year, reaching as many as 18 meteors per hour under dark skies. The Moon will appear to be only slightly lit and will set before the shower’s peak visibility, so it should not interfere much with the display. This shower’s visibility is mostly limited to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere. The best time to watch the Lyrids will be in the hours after midnight and before dawn on April 22.

