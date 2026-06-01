ETV Bharat / technology

Meteor Crashing Towards Earth Explodes Over The US With Blast Equivalent To 300 Tons Of TNT

Washington: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed a meteor explosion in the Earth's atmosphere in the late hours of Saturday, May 30, at 11:36 PM IST. Citing satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts, the agency reported a bright fireball in the sky accompanied by a loud noise.

It said that the meteor appeared to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles (64.37 km) over the northeastern regions of the United States. The agency added that the energy released at the meteor breakup was about the same as 300 tons of TNT. This caused the loud noise heard over the region.

"Eyewitnesses in New England and NOAA's GOES-19 satellite reported a bright fireball on Saturday, May 30, at 2:06 p.m EDT, accompanied by a loud noise. The meteor appears to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles over northeast MA and southeast NH. The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud noise," NASA said in a post on X, adding that the eyewitness accounts were supplied by the American Meteor Society.