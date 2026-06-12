Meta’s Edit App To Receive AI Assistant, Desktop Version, And New Creator Tools
Meta previewed new Edits features, including an AI assistant and desktop version, stepping up competition with CapCut and TikTok in video editing.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has unveiled a set of new features for its dedicated video editing app, Edits, which include an AI-powered assistant and a long-awaited desktop version. The announcements were made at an invite-only creator event in Los Angeles, with several features rolling out to all users. With the help of these features, Meta aims to keep its users engaged and compete against rival platforms CapCut, TikTok, and YouTube.
Edits’ AI Assistant to help creators plan and perform
One of the major additions in the Edits app is the AI assistant. It will help creators analyse their performance insights and generate content ideas. With the help of Instagram data, which includes view counts, video-retention figures, and trending audio, the tool will suggest what and when to post based on what has already resonated with a creator's audience.
It is worth noting that the AI assistant is similar to tools already available on competing platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. The Inspiration tab is an AI-generated video ideas feature in the YouTube Studio, while TikTok offers a comparable AI brainstorming assistant. Meta launched a similar tool for Facebook creators just last week.
With the help of the AI assistant in Edits, Meta eliminates the need for creators to rely on third-party tools such as ChatGPT for performance analysis or ideation, keeping them within Meta's own ecosystem and encouraging more consistent posting.
Edits’ Desktop Version
Meta has also confirmed that a desktop version of Edits is in development. Edits, which is currently available only on iOS and Android, the desktop expansion will provide greater precision to creators during complex editing workflows and the ability to work across a larger screen. Projects will sync seamlessly between mobile and desktop devices, the company said. Moreover, the desktop version will also close a competitive gap with CapCut, which has offered a desktop editing experience for some time.
New Tools Available Now
Apart from these features, Meta has added topic search in Edits’ Inspiration tab. A Beta tab provides early access to experimental tools, with a direct channel for creators to submit feedback to Meta. Audience insights have also been expanded. Creators can now view demographic breakdowns and see when their audience is most active, supplementing existing metrics like watch time, follower gains per video, and drop-off points.
Additional updates include 15 ‘in and out’ animation effects for iOS, Project Versions — the ability to create multiple versions of a single piece of content to test different creative directions — and ‘snap to edge’ alignment, which lets users snap and align elements for cleaner, more precise edits.