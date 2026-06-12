ETV Bharat / technology

Meta’s Edit App To Receive AI Assistant, Desktop Version, And New Creator Tools

Hyderabad: Meta has unveiled a set of new features for its dedicated video editing app, Edits, which include an AI-powered assistant and a long-awaited desktop version. The announcements were made at an invite-only creator event in Los Angeles, with several features rolling out to all users. With the help of these features, Meta aims to keep its users engaged and compete against rival platforms CapCut, TikTok, and YouTube.

Edits’ AI Assistant to help creators plan and perform

One of the major additions in the Edits app is the AI assistant. It will help creators analyse their performance insights and generate content ideas. With the help of Instagram data, which includes view counts, video-retention figures, and trending audio, the tool will suggest what and when to post based on what has already resonated with a creator's audience.

It is worth noting that the AI assistant is similar to tools already available on competing platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. The Inspiration tab is an AI-generated video ideas feature in the YouTube Studio, while TikTok offers a comparable AI brainstorming assistant. Meta launched a similar tool for Facebook creators just last week.